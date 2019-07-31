TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Morning
SEARCH
83° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

Prince Harry says he and Meghan will have 2 kids 'maximum'

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex,

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, with their newborn son, in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, England, on May 8. Photo Credit: AP/Dominic Lipinski

By The Associated Press
Print

LONDON — Prince Harry says he and his wife Meghan will have no more than two children because of concerns for the environment.

In an interview with primatologist Jane Goodall for British Vogue, Harry said becoming a father in May had changed his perspective.

He said "I view it differently now, without question. But I've always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children."

When Goodall added "Not too many," Harry said: "two, maximum."

Harry interviewed Goodall for the September issue of British Vogue, which was guest-edited by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

He said destruction of the environment was "terrifying," adding: "We are already living in it. We are the frog in the water and it's already been brought to the boil."

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Gordon Ramsay, seen during the 2019 Television Critics Gordon Ramsay gets his hands dirty for new travel food show
Nathalie Emmanuel stars in Hulu's "Four Weddings and 'Four Weddings and a Funeral': Light-as-air remake
"The Real Housewives of New York City" reality NY, NJ 'Housewives' doing cabaret-style Q&A on LI
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson participates in the Starz 50 Cent: 'Power' being overlooked by Emmys is racial
Craig O'Connell from "Return to Shark Island," which Shark expert: LI is 'shark researcher's dream'
Amy Schumer, seen at an event in Manhattan LI's Amy Schumer to star in, produce Hulu series
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search