Prince Harry, Meghan Markle pick open-topped carriage for wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the grounds

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London on Nov. 27, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Matt Dunham

By The Associated Press
Royal officials say Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen an open-topped Ascot Landau from the royal carriage collection to use in their wedding procession.

The couple’s office said Wednesday that after their May 19 wedding the newlyweds will take the carriage, pulled by four horses, from Windsor Castle through the town center and back for their reception.

Thousands of people are expected to line the streets of the town west of London to see them.

Kensington Palace says the couple hope it “will be a memorable moment for everyone who has gathered together in Windsor to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day.”

If it rains, the couple will use the Scottish State Coach, which has a glass roof.

