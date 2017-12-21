England’s Prince Harry and his fiancee, American “Suits” star Meghan Markle, have released their official engagement portraits.

In two images taken by fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski, who has shot numerous fashion-magazine covers featuring such stars as Angelina Jolie, Keira Knightley, Julia Roberts, Gwen Stefani and Kate Winslet, the couple are casual and even nuzzling, in contrast to more traditionally staid portraits of the British royal family. Kensington Palace said Thursday that the photos were shot earlier this week at Frogmore House, a royal retreat near Windsor castle in the UK’s Berkshire County.

In a color photo, the couple sit on steps, leaning in toward each other, their heads touching, her hand displaying her engagement ring. Markle, 36, wears what Vogue identified as a Ralph & Russo dress, with a black sheer top decorated by embroidered leaf patterns. In a black-and-white close-up, she presses her head happily against Harry, 33, her eyes closed as he wraps what ABC News described as his Burberry coat around her white Victoria Beckham sweater.

“Thank you so much for all of the wonderful comments following the release of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle’s engagement photographs,” Kensington Palace tweeted afterward. “The couple are so grateful for the warm and generous messages they have received during such a happy time in their lives. As a way to say thank you, they have decided to share this candid photograph from the day of their portrait sittings directly with all of you.” Attached was a black-and-white photo of the two standing with beaming smiles, holding hands, on the grounds of Windsor’s Home Park.

“A huge thank you to His Royal Highness Prince Harry and Ms Markle, for allowing me to take their official engagement portraits,” Lubomirski — a protégé of Mario Testino, the favored photographer of Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana — wrote on Instagram. “Not only was it an incredible honour, but also an immense privilege to be invited to share and be a witness to this young couple’s love for each other. I cannot help but smile when I look at the photos that we took.”

The couple, whose engagement was announced by Harry’s father, Prince Charles, on Nov. 27, will marry May 19 at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

