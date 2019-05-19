TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Evening
SEARCH
68° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

One year later: Harry and Meghan have new home, son

The British royals also release new, previously unseen images to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle leave after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, on May 19, 2018. Photo Credit: Gareth Fuller via AP

By The Associated Press
Print

LONDON — It’s been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex.

The besotted couple wed on May 19, 2018, before rapt crowds outside of Windsor Castle, with one of the largest TV audiences ever assembled.

The couple was lucky enough to enjoy beautiful spring weather on their wedding day. They made the best of it by taking a carriage ride through Windsor.

They maintained a frenetic pace of official engagements until Meghan withdrew from most royal duties in March ahead of the birth of their first child, Archie, who was born this month.

Harry and Meghan have also moved from central London to a more secluded location near Windsor Castle in a quest for privacy.

And on Sunday, the couple surprised fans by releasing a slideshow of behind-the-scenes photos of their happy day last year via social media.

The couple posted the 14 mostly black-and-white images on their official Instagram account. At the end of the slideshow, a message from the couple reads: "Thank you for making the memory of this day so special."

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

From left, Cecily Strong as Abby Huntsman, Kate 'SNL' wraps 44th season with cast cliffhanger
Elsie Fisher in A24 Film's "Eight Grade" directed You only need a library card for this free streaming service
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen in a Who'll take the Throne? LI 'GoT' experts weigh in before finale
Steve Kroft's final "60 Minutes" appearance will be Steve Kroft retiring from '60 Minutes'
The late rapper Nipsey Hussle on March 29, Nipsey Hussle gets BET nom, Cardi B tops with 7
Some of the cast of "The Big Bang 'Big Bang Theory' review: Series finale brings closure
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search