One year later: Harry and Meghan have new home, son

LONDON — It’s been an eventful first year of marriage for Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle, now known formally as the Duchess of Sussex.

The besotted couple wed on May 19, 2018, before rapt crowds outside of Windsor Castle, with one of the largest TV audiences ever assembled.

The couple was lucky enough to enjoy beautiful spring weather on their wedding day. They made the best of it by taking a carriage ride through Windsor.

They maintained a frenetic pace of official engagements until Meghan withdrew from most royal duties in March ahead of the birth of their first child, Archie, who was born this month.

Harry and Meghan have also moved from central London to a more secluded location near Windsor Castle in a quest for privacy.

And on Sunday, the couple surprised fans by releasing a slideshow of behind-the-scenes photos of their happy day last year via social media.

The couple posted the 14 mostly black-and-white images on their official Instagram account. At the end of the slideshow, a message from the couple reads: "Thank you for making the memory of this day so special."