TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
28° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Buckingham Palace: Prince Harry, Meghan to give up 'royal highness' titles

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, and Meghan the Duchess

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London on July 10, 2018. Credit: AP/Matt Dunham

By The Associated Press
Print

LONDON — Buckingham Palace says Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, will no longer use the titles "royal highness" or receive public funds under a deal struck Saturday for them to step aside as senior royals.

Buckingham Palace said Harry and Meghan will cease to be working members of the royal family when the new arrangements take effect in “spring 2020.” They will be known as Harry, Duke and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The couple will no longer use the titles His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness, but they are not being stripped of them. Harry will remain a prince and sixth in line to the British throne.

The palace says the couple will repay some $3.1 million of taxpayers' money that was spent renovating their home near Windsor Castle.

In a statement Saturday, Queen Elizabeth II said she was pleased that pleased that “together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family.”

The announcement came after days of talks among royal courtiers sparked by Meghan and Harry's announcement last week that they wanted to step down as senior royals and live part-time in North America.

Buckingham Palace did not disclose who will pay for the couple's currently taxpayer-funded security. The palace said it did not comment "on the details of security arrangements.

There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly funded security."

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Storm Field on the beach outside of his What ever happened to TV meteorologist Storm Field?
Hugh Laurie stars in HBO's "Avenue 5." i 'Avenue 5': Bland satire that's lost in space
Allison Janney and Viola Davis in Amazon Studios' 'Troop Zero': Promising idea never gets fulfilled
Amy Ryan (who plays Mari Gilbert) in a Netflix releases 1st trailer for its Gilgo movie, 'Lost Girls'
Debbie Gibson attends the premiere of"Jojo Rabbit" LI's Debbie Gibson to guest on musical episode of 'Lucifer'
Bill Hemmer on Fox News' Bill Hemmer talks his new afternoon Fox News gig, more
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search