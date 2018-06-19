TODAY'S PAPER
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle join Queen Elizabeth II at Royal Ascot

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife,

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend Royal Ascot on Tuesday. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Chris Jackson

By The Associated Press
LONDON — The former Meghan Markle visited Britain's Royal Ascot for the first time Tuesday, receiving a rapturous welcome as she and Prince Harry joined Queen Elizabeth II for the opening day's carriage procession.

Thousands of racegoers cheered from the stands as the royal family arrived in several horse-drawn carriages and traveled to the royal box. Harry wore a top hat and tails for the occasion, renowned for its strict dress code, while Meghan chose a white shirtdress and a matching black and white hat.

The couple will present a trophy for one of the races.

Earlier Tuesday, officials said Harry and Meghan will make their first official trip abroad to Ireland next month. Kensington Palace said that the royal couple will travel to Dublin for two days starting on July 10.

The palace said Harry and his wife, now formally known as the Duchess of Sussex, are looking forward to learning more about Ireland's history and meeting people shaping its future.

The couple married in May, and has carried out several royal engagements since then.

The royal couple has also announced plans to make an official trip to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga in October.

