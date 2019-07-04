TODAY'S PAPER
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend pregame ceremonies at the MLB London Series game between the Red Sox and Yankees at London Stadium on June 29, 2019. Photo Credit: Pool/Getty Images / Dan Istitene

By The Associated Press
LONDON — Buckingham Palace says that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not reveal the names of the godparents of their son Archie when he is christened this weekend.

The palace said in a statement Wednesday that the christening at Windsor Castle on Saturday will be private and that “the godparents, in keeping with their wishes, will remain private.”

The decision sparked controversy in Britain’s media on Thursday, in part because the royal couple’s home was renovated with $3.06 million of taxpayer money. Anti-monarchy campaign group Republic questioned why so much money was spent at a time when public services are under financial pressure.

Critics suggest that occasions like christenings should be public, but Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have repeatedly signaled that they’re entitled to privacy. 

