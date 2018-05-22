TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Afternoon
65° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Prince Harry, Meghan make first appearance since royal wedding

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in London on May 22. Photo Credit: AP / Dominic Lipinski

By The Associated Press
Print

LONDON — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have arrived at their first royal event as newlyweds.

They attended a Buckingham Palace garden party honoring Harry's father, Prince Charles, for his many years of charitable works.

The long spell of sunny weather that gave their Saturday wedding a special glow continued Tuesday at the outdoor occasion.

More than 6,000 people involved with charities supported by Charles are also attending the party in the vast palace gardens.

It marks the first time Harry and Meghan have been seen in public since an evening reception on their wedding night.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Rick Hoffman in a scene from USA's "Suits." LI 'Suits' actor: Royal wedding was 'out of a dream'
Eden Sher, Neil Flynn, Patricia Heaton, Charlie McDermott 'The Middle' says goodbye with a heart-tugging finale
The second season of "13 Reasons Why" is '13 Reasons Why': More talking, but content issues remain
Lecy Goranson and Sara Gilbert in "Roseanne." 'Roseanne': Reboot was about time passing, not politics
Owner Jim Coniglione poses in front of his LIer appears on Discovery's 'Sticker Shock'
Michelle and Barack Obama participate in the unveiling Obamas sign Netflix production deal