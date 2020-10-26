TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentCelebrities

Prince Harry says ignorance no excuse for unconscious bias

Britain's Prince Harry is speaking out about

 Britain's Prince Harry is speaking out about unconscious racism. The Duke of Sussex's wife, Meghan, is biracial. Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth

By The Associated Press


Britain’s Prince Harry says it took him many years and the experience of living with his wife, the former Meghan Markle, to understand how his privileged upbringing shielded him from the reality of unconscious bias.

Harry, 36, talked about racial inequality and social justice in a video discussion with the Black Lives Matter activist Patrick Hutchinson as part of the GQ Heroes Conference, which is being broadcast this week.

"Unconscious bias, from my understanding, having had the upbringing and the education that I have, I had no idea what it was," Harry said. "I had no idea it existed and then, sad as it is to say, it took me many, many years to realize it, especially then living a day or a week in my wife’s shoes."

Harry, the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, was raised in the royal family and educated at the exclusive prep school Eton before serving in the British Army. He married Meghan, a biracial American TV star, in 2018 in a church filled with royalty and celebrities.

The prince described the social justice movement as train that "has left the station" and said now is the time for everyone to do their part to make the world a better place.

By The Associated Press

