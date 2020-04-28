Prince Harry records message for Thomas the Tank Engine

Prince Harry has recorded a special message to celebrate the 75th anniversary of children’s favorite Thomas the Tank Engine.

The Duke of Sussex introduces a new program called “Thomas and Friends: The Royal Engine,” which has a storyline that includes Harry's father and grandmother, Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II, as animated characters.

Set when Charles, the Prince of Wales, was a boy, the story sees the friendly engine taking Sir Topham Hatt — the controller of the railway — to Buckingham Palace to receive an honor.

In his introduction — which was recorded in January before his move overseas — Prince Harry, 35, sits in an armchair, reading from a book about the train’s adventures.

In a statement, Harry said he has “fond memories of growing up with Thomas and Friends and being transported to new places through his adventures."

Thomas "has been a comforting, familiar face to so many families over the last 75 years — entertaining, educating and inspiring children on important issues through exciting stories and characters,” he added.

Proof of Prince Harry’s attachment to the engine can also be seen in photos of his first day attending nursery in September 1987, where he is seen carrying a Thomas the Tank Engine bag.