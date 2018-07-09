TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Evening
75° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

William, Kate's third child, Prince Louis, christened

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge,

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte Prince Louis arrive for Prince Louis' christening service on July 9, 2018, in London. Photo Credit: AP/Dominic Lipinski

By The Associated Press
Print

The third child of Prince William and wife Kate was christened Monday at a royal chapel.

The service for Prince Louis was attended by guests including Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, and newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan.

Louis' siblings Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, also watched the ceremony at The Chapel Royal in St. James' Palace in London.

Kate's parents and siblings were also there, including her sister Pippa Middleton, who is pregnant. Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, didn't attend.

Louis was dressed in a cream, frilly lace royal christening gown — a replica of the intricate robe made for Queen Victoria's eldest daughter in 1841.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby welcomed the royals at the entrance to the chapel.

As Kate chatted to the archbishop while holding Louis, she could be heard describing her sleeping son as "very relaxed and peaceful."

The duchess added, with a smile: "I hope he stays like this."

The royal couple also named six close friends and family members to be godparents to Prince Louis, who was born in April.

The newborn was christened at The Chapel Royal in St. James' Palace in London.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Dancers Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd attend the 'DWTS' duo reveal they wed before Oheka bash
Robin Wright attends the season 3 premiere Robin Wright breaks silence on Kevin Spacey
Anthony Bourdain at a panel discussion at the Bourdain leaves bulk of estate to daughter, 11
Talk-show host Jerry Springer at a 2015 baseball 'Cultureshock' looks back at 'Trash TV'
Teeny, yet fierce Cupcake and his giant light-hearted New shows, movies streaming on Netflix for kids
Kaitlyn Herman, a houseguest on the CBS series LIer on 'Big Brother' uses racial slur after CBS warning