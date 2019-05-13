TODAY'S PAPER
Prince Michael Jackson graduates college

Prince Michael Jackson attends the Billboard Music Awards

Prince Michael Jackson attends the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017.  Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Richard Shotwell

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., eldest of the late pop star Michael Jackson's three children, thanked his family and others Sunday for pushing him to complete college.

"Yesterday I graduated from @loyolamarymount Cum Laude in the school of business with a focus on entrepreneurship," the 22-year-old graduate, who goes by "Prince Michael Jackson," wrote on Instagram, captioning a series of photos and a video of himself in cap and gown with family members and friends. "I met so many people and learned so much that the experience alone is worth it," he wrote in the long post, in which he singled out his cousins TJ, Taryll and Taj Jackson (sons of Michael Jackson's brother Tito) "who kept pushing me to graduate and finish up my degree when I wanted to quit."

Prince Michael and his sister Paris, 21, share mother Debbie Rowe, while youngest sibling Prince Michael "Blanket" Jackson II, 17, was sired via surrogacy.

