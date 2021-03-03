TODAY'S PAPER
Camilla says hospitalized Prince Philip is 'slightly' better

Britain's Prince Philip has been hospitalized since Feb. 16. On Monday, he was transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital to undergo further treatment, testing and observation for a preexisting heart condition. Credit: AP / Alastair Grant

By The Associated Press
Prince Philip is "slightly improving" and the royal family is keeping its fingers crossed for the hospitalized royal's recovery, his daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, said Wednesday.

Philip, 99, has been hospitalized since being admitted Feb. 16 to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London, where he was treated for an infection. On Monday, he was transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew’s, to undergo further treatment alongside testing and observation for a preexisting heart condition.

"We heard today that he’s slightly improving. So that’s very good news," Camilla said during a visit to a coronavirus vaccination center in London. "We’ll keep our fingers crossed."

The duchess is married to Prince Charles, eldest son of Philip and Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace said Monday that Philip was "comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.’"

The two-week stay is already Philip’s longest-ever stint in hospital.

His illness is not believed to be related to the coronavirus. Both Philip and the queen, who is 94, received COVID-19 vaccinations in January.

