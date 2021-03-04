Prince Philip has had a successful heart procedure at a London hospital and is expected to remain for several days of "rest and recuperation," Buckingham Palace said Thursday.

The palace said the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II "underwent a successful procedure for a preexisting heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital."

"His royal highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days,'' the palace said in a statement.

Philip, 99, has been hospitalized since being admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Feb. 16, where he was treated for an infection. On Monday he was transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew’s.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, said Wednesday that Philip's condition was "slightly improving."

"We’ll keep our fingers crossed," said Camilla, who is married to Prince Charles, eldest son of Philip and the queen.

Philip's illness is not believed to be related to the coronavirus. Both Philip and the monarch received COVID-19 vaccinations in January and chose to publicize the matter to encourage others to also take the vaccine.