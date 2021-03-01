TODAY'S PAPER
Prince Philip moved to specialized London heart hospital, Palace says

Britain's Prince Philip, seen in July 2020, was transferred Monday to St. Bartholomew's Hospital, which specializes in cardiac care. The 99-year-old royal is expected to remain in the hospital until at least the end of the week, according to Buckingham Palace. Credit: AFP via Getty Images / Pool / Adrian Dennis

By The Associated Press
Prince Philip was transferred Monday to a specialized London heart hospital to undergo testing and observation for a preexisting heart condition as he continues to be treated for an unspecified infection, Buckingham Palace said.

The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II was moved from King Edward VII's Hospital, where he has been treated since Feb. 17, to St. Bartholomew's Hospital, which specializes in cardiac care.

The palace says Philip "remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.’’

Philip was admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London after feeling ill. Philip’s illness is not believed to be related to COVID-19. Both he and the queen, 94, received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine in early January.

The Bart’s Heart Centre is Europe’s biggest specialized cardiovascular center, the National Health Service said. The center seeks to perform more heart surgery, MRI and CT scans than any other service in the world.

