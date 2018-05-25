TODAY'S PAPER
Prince William to visit Israel and Palestinian territories in June

The prince will begin his June 24-28 trip in Amman, Jordan

Prince William at Evelina London Children's Hospital in

Prince William at Evelina London Children's Hospital in London on Jan. 18, 2018. Photo Credit: AP/Daniel Leal Olivas

By The Associated Press
LONDON — Kensington Palace says Prince William will visit Israel and the Palestinian territories at the end of June — the first British royal to make an official visit there.

The prince will begin his June 24-28 trip in Amman, Jordan, then travel to Jerash in Jordan; Tel Aviv and Jerusalem in Israel; and Ramallah in the West Bank.

No British royal has ever made an official visit to Israel, whose occupation of the Palestinian territories is considered illegal by the U.K. William's father, Prince Charles, attended the 2016 funeral of former Israeli President Shimon Peres in a private capacity.

This is also the first official royal visit to the Palestinian territories. It comes at the British government's request.

The trip was announced earlier this year, but the dates and destinations were disclosed Friday.

