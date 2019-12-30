Queen Elizabeth's daughter is hardest-working royal, again!

Being a member of the British royal family isn't the easiest job on earth, if TV shows and movies provide accurate pictures. But how much do the royals work?

According to official records, prominent members of the royal family worked an average of 84.5 days this year, or about a third of the 253 working days in the United Kingdom.

Queen Elizabeth II's only daughter, 69-year-old Princess Anne, was the hardest-working royal for at least the third year in a row, putting in a total of 167 days.

Heir to the throne Prince Charles, 71, came in second with 125 days of official duties.

The 93-year-old queen herself worked 67 days, four more than in 2018.

The figures were compiled and published Monday by Britain's Press Association. Details of the monarchy's official engagements are recorded in the Court Circular, a daily list of the events attended by the queen and her family.

However, some royal family members carry out private engagements that support their public work, which may not be included in this list.

The member of the royal family who is second in line to inherit the throne, 37-year-old Prince William, worked 74 days in the past 12 months. His wife Kate, who turns 38 next month, worked 58 days.