Helen Haslem, right, head of the lower school greets Britain's Princess Charlotte, second left, for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea in London, with her brother Prince George and their parents Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge on Thursday Sept. 5, 2019. Photo Credit: AP/Aaron Chown

By The Associated Press
LONDON — Britain's Princess Charlotte had plenty of support on her first day of school — she was accompanied by older brother Prince George and her parents, Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.

William said Friday their 4-year-old daughter was "very excited" on her first day at Thomas's Battersea in London.

Charlotte seemed a bit hesitant as she entered the schoolyard for the first time holding the hand of her mother.

Six-year-old George has already been at the school for two years.

William told one of the head teachers: "First day. She's very excited."

