TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 53° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 53° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

Princess Charlotte to attend nursery school in January

Kensington Palace said that Charlotte will attend the Willcocks Nursery School in London.

A handout picture released by Kensington Palace and

A handout picture released by Kensington Palace and Britain's Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on May 1, 2017 and taken by the Duchess shows Princess Charlotte of Cambridge at Anmer Hall in the village of Anmer in Norfolk, eastern England, in April, 2017. Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images/THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

It's off to nursery school for Princess Charlotte.

Kensington Palace said Monday that Charlotte will attend the Willcocks Nursery School in London in January.

The daughter of Prince William and his wife Kate turns 3 in May. She is fourth in line to the British throne, after grandfather Prince Charles, father William and older brother Prince George.

School officials say they are "delighted" with the decision and look forward to welcoming Charlotte to the nursery.

William and Kate also Monday released a holiday photograph of their family, including Charlotte and her older brother, Prince George.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Tavis Smiley, pictured on May 29, 2014, denies Tavis Smiley, PBS spar over host’s suspension
Former NBC employee Addie Collins Zinone recounts her Lauer affair was an ‘abuse of power,’ accuser says
Chris Matthews at the Ripple Of Hope Awards MSNBC paid woman who said Chris Matthews harassed her
From left, Kate McKinnon as Counselor to the Can 'SNL' get back on track in 2018?
‘I Am Sam Kinison’: Good overview, but nothing new
Jimmy Kimmel returned to his show Monday, Dec. Kimmel pleads for better health care for children