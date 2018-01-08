TODAY'S PAPER
Kensington Palace releases photos of Princess Charlotte's 1st day of nursery school

Britain's Princess Charlotte smiles as she prepares for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School, in London, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018.  Photo Credit: AP/Duchess of Cambridge / AP

By The Associated Press
LONDON — Kensington Palace has released two images of Princess Charlotte as she begins her first day at nursery school.

The 2-year-old is shown on the steps of the palace in one photo and standing holding onto a rail in another. The images were taken by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, before Charlotte went Monday to the nearby Willcocks Nursery School in London.

Charlotte will be a full-time pupil at the school. It charges just over 3,000 pounds a term ($4,000) for those who attend mornings Monday to Friday.

The daughter of Prince William and his wife, the former Kate Middleton, turns 3 in May. She is fourth in line to the British throne, after grandfather Prince Charles, father William and older brother Prince George.

