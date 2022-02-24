TODAY'S PAPER
Priyanka Chopra Jonas responds to Rosie O'Donnell: 'Take the time to Google my name'

A social-media post Wednesday by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, above, addressed two public apologies by Commack native Rosie O'Donnell. Credit: Getty Images / Kelly Sullivan

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas finally responded Wednesday to comedian-actor Rosie O'Donnell's two public apologies over an uncomfortable encounter at a Malibu, California, restaurant on Sunday.

"I have never taken myself so seriously to think everyone would know who I am, or my work for that matter," the former Bollywood and "Quantico" star, 39, wrote in graphical text on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours. "But if you wanted to make a public apology for a very awkward private encounter, I think [it is] probably best to take the time to [G]oogle my name before doing it," she said, "or even try to reach out directly."

She added, "We ALL deserve to be respected for our unique individuality and not be referred to as 'someone' or 'wife[,]' especially in a sincere apology," Chopra Jonas continued in her response. "If we can learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world we raise our children in, will be amazing."

In a video Sunday on TikTok and Instagram, Commack born-and-raised Emmy Award winner O'Donnell, 59, said that while at dinner with her son and others, she noticed Chopra Jonas and her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, seated next to them. After greeting Jonas, O'Donnell said to Chopra Jonas, " 'Hi, I know your dad.' She goes, 'You do? Who's my dad?' And I'm like, 'Deepak [Chopra, the physician and spirituality author].' She's, like, 'No, and Chopra is a common name.' " Chopra Jonas' father, physician Ashok Chopra, died of cancer in 2013.

As the video concluded, O'Donnell said, "So, Nick Jonas, I apologize and to the Chopra wife, I apologize, too" — a phrasing many commenters found condescending, prompting a second apology from O'Donnell later that day.

Chopra Jonas in her response pointedly noted that those with the last name Chopra are not all "related to the great Deepak," just as not all those with the last name Smith "are related to the legendary Will Smith."

O'Donnell has not further commented publicly.

