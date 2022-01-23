TODAY'S PAPER
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announced via

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announced via social media that they have welcomed a child through surrogacy. The couple wed in 2018.

By The Associated Press
Baby Jonas is here.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her actor-musician husband Nick Jonas announced on their Instagram accounts Friday that they welcomed their first child together. She said a surrogate gave birth to the couple's baby on Jan. 15.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," the couple's statement said.

Chopra, 39, and Jonas, 29, did not reveal their baby's name or sex and asked for privacy "during this special time as we focus on our family."

In 2018, the couple married in India after dating for four months. They have both spoken publicly about their desire to start a family.

