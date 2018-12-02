TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Afternoon
55° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas tie the knot in India

"One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other's faiths and cultures," Jonas wrote on Instagram.

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

 Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate during a mehendi ceremony, a day before their wedding, at Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur, India Photo Credit: AP

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Singer-actor Nick Jonas and Bollywood and "Quantico" star Priyanka Chopra were married Saturday in a Christian ceremony in India, with a second, Hindu wedding scheduled for Sunday.

"It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love," Chopra, 36, wrote on Instagram Sunday, posting a video and several photographs of the couple's sangeet, an Indian musical fete traditionally held a day before a wedding to commemorate the joining of two families.

"And what a performance it was," she added. "Each family telling our stories through song and dance, filled with lots of laughter and love. We were both filled with gratitude for the effort, the love and the laughter and will carry the memories of this special evening for the rest of our lives. It is an amazing start to a lifetime of togetherness for our families and friends."

Jonas, 26, posted on Instagram Saturday that, "One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other's faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing."

The English-language Indian newspaper the Hindustan Times said the two were wed Saturday at the Umaid Bhawan Palace hotel in Jodhpur, Rajastha, with the groom's father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., officiating the Christian ceremony. Guests included Nick Jonas'  brothers Kevin, Joe and Frankie Jonas. "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas' fiancee, served as a bridesmaid, as did Chopra's cousin, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who posted a photo of the bridal attendants.

The fashion label Ralph Lauren wrote on Instagram that it was "honored to have dressed the couple … as well as the members of their wedding party."  

Jonas and Chopra, who attended the 2017 Met Gala together, reportedly began a relationship earlier this year. This August, nearly a month after reports surfaced that they had become engaged after two months of dating, the two each confirmed their engagement on romantic Instagram posts.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Ben Stiller as Michael Cohen, left, Kate McKinnon Baldwin, Stiller return to 'SNL' as Trump, Cohen
True and her crew not only make the New family shows, movies streaming on Netflix in December
Gretchen Mol as the ill-fated Agatha Matheson George R.R. Martin's 'Nightflyers' now Syfy limited series
Lilia Luciano is a reporter on Discovery's "Border Discovery takes an unscripted look at the U.S.-Mexico border
Comedian Ken Jeong. Comedian Ken Jeong to play The Paramount
Sandra Bland, the subject of HBO's documentary "The 'Say Her Name' explores Sandra Bland's jailhouse death