TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Queen Elizabeth still has COVID symptoms, postpones audiences

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has engagements coming up

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has engagements coming up in March as she celebrates her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne. Credit: Pool / Steve Parsons via AP

By The Associated Press
Print

Queen Elizabeth II postponed two virtual audiences as she continued to experience cold-like symptoms from COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said Thursday.

It was the second time this week that Elizabeth, 95, had canceled virtual sessions. However, she spoke by telephone with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday in what was seen as an encouraging sign of her recovery.

The monarch's age, COVID-19 diagnosis and a health scare last year have caused worry among officials and the public. Her positive test for the coronavirus over the weekend prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain’s political spectrum.

The palace said Sunday that Elizabeth, who has been fully vaccinated and had a booster shot, would continue with "light" duties at Windsor Castle.

The queen, who is the country’s longest-reigning monarch. has a series of engagements coming up as she celebrates her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne. She is scheduled to host a March 2 reception, which would involve meeting hundreds of diplomats at Windsor.

She is also due to attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14, and then a March 26 memorial service, also at the Abbey, for her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last April at age 99.

NAACP TO HONOR HARRY AND MEGHAN Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will receive the President’s Award during the 53rd NAACP Image Awards this weekend. The NAACP announced Thursday that it had selected Prince Harry and Meghan, who have "heeded the call to social justice" and joined the "struggle for equity" in the United States and around the world.The couple will be given the award during Saturday's ceremony that will be televised on BET.

By The Associated Press

More Entertainment

Robin Roberts of "Good Morning America" says she
Robin Roberts to take time off from 'GMA' to help partner
Pictured: (l-r) Camryn Manheim as Lt.Kate Dixon, Anthony
'Law & Order': The world has moved on
Neil Cavuto, seen on the set of "Cavuto:
Cavuto survived 'life-threatening' COVID-induced pneumonia
Sherri Shepherd, left, who has been filling in
'Wendy Williams Show' ending, new Sherri Shepherd show ahead
Jamie-Lynn Sigler attends the 2019 MTV Video Music
'Sopranos' star Sigler suggests Meadow and A.J. survived finale
Adam Scott and Jen Tullock in "Severance."
'Severance': You won't want to rush back to your office
Didn’t find what you were looking for?