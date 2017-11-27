TODAY'S PAPER
Queen Elizabeth II, Kate Middleton, Prince William and more: The British royal family pictures

By Newsday.com Staff
See photos of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who marked an unprecedented 65 years on the throne as of Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, plus other members of the British royal family, including Prince William and Kate, Prince Harry and more.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a Wheelchair
Photo Credit: Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation / Chris Jackson

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a Wheelchair Tennis match during the Invictus Games 2017 at Nathan Philips Square on Sept. 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

American actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend
Photo Credit: AP

American actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the wheelchair tennis competition during the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 25, 2017.

Prince Charles

The President of Ireland Michael D Higgins and
Photo Credit: Getty Images / WPA Pool

The President of Ireland Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina Coyne meet Prince Charles, Prince of Wales at Dumfries House on September 6, 2017 in Cumnock, Scotland.

Prince Charles and Camilla

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ALBERTO PIZZOLI

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive in Florence, as part of a six-day visit in Italy and Vatican, on March 31, 2017.

Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne and Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne and Prince Charles
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Chris Jackson

Queen Elizabeth II, Princess Anne and Prince Charles watch the 2017 Braemar Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 2, 2017 in Braemar, Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and Prince Charles

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Chris Jackson

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales watch the 2017 Braemar Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 2, 2017 in Braemar, Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip leave the
Photo Credit: AFP/Getty Images / ANDY BUCHANAN

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip leave the annual Braemar Gathering in Braemar, Scotland, on September 2, 2017.

Prince William, Kate and children, George and Charlotte

Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and
Photo Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth

Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and their children Princess Charlotte and Prince George appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London on July 17, 2017.

Prince William and Kate with Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Chris Jackson

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge arrive at Berlin Tegel Airport during an official visit to Poland and Germany on July 19, 2017.

Prince William, Kate, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Prince William, his wife Kate, the Duchess of
Photo Credit: AP / Christian Charisius

Prince William, his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte, on their way to board a plane in Hamburg, Germany on July 21, 2017.

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II holds flowers as she meets
Photo Credit: AP / Andrew Milligan

Queen Elizabeth II holds flowers as she meets school children on the Queensferry Crossing in Scotland during the official opening of the new bridge across the Firth of Forth, on Monday Sept. 4, 2017.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and Queen
Photo Credit: Getty Images / WPA Pool

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and Queen Elizabeth II arrive at St James's Palace for a service for members of The Order of The Merit at St James's Palace in London on May 4, 2017.

Prince Phillip

Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh, attends the
Photo Credit: Getty Images Europe / WPA Pool

Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh, attends the presentation receptions for The Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award holders, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on July 16, 2010.

Prince Philip with Kylie Minogue

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, patron of the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / WPA Pool

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, patron of the Britain-Australia Society, presents Kylie Minogue with the Britain-Australia Society Award for 2016 during a private audience in the white drawing room at Windsor Castle in Windsor, United Kingdom on April 4, 2017.

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II attends an event at Newbury
Photo Credit: AP / Andrew Matthews

Queen Elizabeth II attends an event at Newbury Racecourse in Newbury, England on her 91st birthday on Friday, April 21, 2017.

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II speaks with an unidentified man
Photo Credit: AP / Andrew Matthews

Queen Elizabeth II speaks with an unidentified man at an event at Newbury Racecourse in Newbury, England on her 91st birthday on Friday, April 21, 2017.

Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Mother

Queen Elizabeth II, left, wearing the uniform of
Photo Credit: AP

Queen Elizabeth II, left, wearing the uniform of Scots Guards, waves from a balcony at Buckingham Palace, in London, with the Queen Mother on June 5, 1952.

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II steps from her plane, for
Photo Credit: AP

Queen Elizabeth II steps from her plane, for the first time as sovereign, at London Airport, on Feb. 7, 1952.

Queen Elizabeth II

Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II, on her
Photo Credit: AP / Eddie Worth

Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II, on her 21st birthday, seated in Natal National Park, South Africa, April 21, 1947.

Queen Elizabeth II

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives for a visit
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Ben Stansall

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives for a visit to the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts at the University of East Anglia in Norwich, England, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II reads the Queen's Speech from
Photo Credit: EPA / STR

Queen Elizabeth II reads the Queen's Speech from the throne during the State Opening of Parliament at the House of Lords in London on Wednesday, May 18, 2016.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip

Queen Elizabeth II delivers a speech at the
Photo Credit: EPA / Toby Melville

Queen Elizabeth II delivers a speech at the state opening of Parliament, alongside Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in London on Wednesday, May 8, 2013.

Queen Elizabeth II and Ronald Reagan

Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President Ronald Reagan
Photo Credit: AP

Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President Ronald Reagan walk into St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle, England, on June 8, 1980.

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II arrives by royal train at
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Jon Super

Queen Elizabeth II arrives by royal train at Liverpool Lime Street station in Liverpool, England, on June 22, 2016.

Princess Margaret, Lord Snowdon and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother

Princess Margaret, left, holding her son Linley, leaves
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images

Princess Margaret, left, holding her son Linley, leaves Clarence House with her then-husband Antony Armstrong-Jones, Lord Snowdon, to meet the Queen Mother, right, on Dec. 1, 1961.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles

A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince
Photo Credit: AP / Nick Knight

A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, taken in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, England, by Nick Knight, prior to the final night of the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations in May 2016.

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II visits the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / WPA Pool

Queen Elizabeth II visits the "Fiji: Art & Life in the Pacific" exhibition at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts at the University of East Anglia in Norwich, England, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II departs Westminster Abbey after attending
Photo Credit: EPA / Andy Rain

Queen Elizabeth II departs Westminster Abbey after attending a Thanksgiving service in London on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II returning to Buckingham Palace by
Photo Credit: EPA / Andy Rain

Queen Elizabeth II returning to Buckingham Palace by royal carriage along The Mall after her state opening of Parliament speech in London on June 4, 2014.

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II, wearing the bejeweled Imperial Crown
Photo Credit: AP

Queen Elizabeth II, wearing the bejeweled Imperial Crown and carrying the Orb and Scepter with Cross, leaves Westminster Abbey at the end of her coronation ceremony on June 2, 1953.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Justin Tallis

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace as they watch a fly-past of aircrafts by the Royal Air Force in London during the Queen's 90th birthday celebration on June 11, 2016.

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II is greeted by astronauts aboard
Photo Credit: AP / J. Scott Applewhite

Queen Elizabeth II is greeted by astronauts aboard the International Space Station, via video conference, during her visit to NASA's Goddard Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., on May 8, 2007.

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II wears sapphire jewelry given to
Photo Credit: AFP / Getty Images / David Bailey

Queen Elizabeth II wears sapphire jewelry given to her by her father, King George VI, as a wedding gift in 1947 in this portrait taken by David Bailey for the GREAT campaign in 2014.

Queen Elizabeth and George W. Bush

U.S President George W. Bush and Queen Elizabeth
Photo Credit: AP / Gerald Herbert

U.S President George W. Bush and Queen Elizabeth II arrive on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on May 7, 2007.

Queen Elizabeth II and The Bishop of Leicester

Queen Elizabeth II escorted by The Bishop of
Photo Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth

Queen Elizabeth II escorted by The Bishop of Leicester, left, meets members of the public during a walkabout at Leicester Cathedral in Leicester, England, on March 8, 2012.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip leave St
Photo Credit: AP / Kirsty Wigglesworth

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip leave St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, England, after Mattins on Easter Sunday, April 8, 2007.

Queen Elizabeth II

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets well-wishers during a
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ John Stillwell

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets well-wishers during a "walkabout" on her 90th birthday, in Windsor, west of London on Thursday, April 21, 2016.

Queen Elizabeth II and Nadiya Hussain

Queen Elizabeth II, right, receives a birthday cake
Photo Credit: Getty Images / WPA Pool

Queen Elizabeth II, right, receives a birthday cake from Nadiya Hussain, winner of "The Great British Bake Off," during her 90th Birthday Walkabout in Windsor, England, on Thursday, April 21, 2016.

Queen Elizabeth II

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd
Photo Credit: AP/ Alastair Grant

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd as she rides in an open-top car with Prince Phillip to celebrate her 90th birthday in Windsor, England, on Thursday April 21, 2016.

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II attends the opening of the
Photo Credit: Getty Images / WPA Pool

Queen Elizabeth II attends the opening of the Alexandra bandstand in Windsor, England on Wednesday, April 20, 2016.

Queen Elizabeth II with grandchildren

Queen Elizabeth II on her 90th birthday photographed
Photo Credit: AP / Annie Leibovitz

Queen Elizabeth II on her 90th birthday photographed with her five great-grandchildren and her two youngest grandchildren in the Green Drawing Room, part of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, on April 20, 2016.

Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George and Prince William

Prince George stands on foam blocks during a
Photo Credit: Royal Mail via AP / Ranald Mackechnie

Prince George stands on foam blocks during a photo shoot for the Royal Mail in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday, April 20, 2016.

Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Anne

Queen Elizabeth II with her daughter, Anne, in
Photo Credit: AP / Annie Leibovitz

Queen Elizabeth II with her daughter, Anne, in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in England on Wednesday, April 20, 2016.

Queen Elizabeth with four of her dogs

Queen Elizabeth II is seen walking in the
Photo Credit: AP / Annie Leibovitz

Queen Elizabeth II is seen walking in the private grounds of Windsor Castle, in England, with four of her dogs Willow, top left, Vulcan, Candy and Holly on Wednesday, April 20, 2016.

Prince William and Prince Harry

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, left, and
Photo Credit: EPA / Hannah McKay

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, left, and Prince Harry celebrate World Mental Health Day with a special Heads Together event at County Hall and The London Eye on the Southbank in London on Oct. 10, 2016.

Prince William, Prince George, Barack Obama and more

Prince George, center, talks to his mum, Kate,
Photo Credit: AP

Prince George, center, talks to his mum, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge after meeting President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, at Kensington Palace in London on Friday, April 22, 2016.

Queen Elizabeth II stamps

Six stamps were issued to mark the 90th
Photo Credit: Royal Mail, Getty Images

Six stamps were issued to mark the 90th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II (April 21, 2016), including images of Queen Elizabeth II: with her father; attending the State Opening of Parliament in 2012; with Princess Anne and Prince Charles in 1952; visiting New Zealand in 1977; with The Duke of Edinburgh in 1957; and with Nelson Mandela in 1996.

Prince Philip

Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, is
Photo Credit: EPA/ Andy Rain

Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, is greeted by well-wishers during Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday celebrations in Windsor, England, on Thursday, April 21, 2016.

Prince William, Duchess Kate and Prince George

Prince William and Duchess Kate with their newborn
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Prince William and Duchess Kate with their newborn baby boy, Prince George of Cambridge, in early August 2013.

Prince William kisses his wife Kate, duchess of

Prince William kisses his wife Kate, duchess of Cambridge, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the royal wedding.



Photo: AP, 2011

Prince Harry

Prince Harry poses in front of a Griffin
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Prince Harry poses in front of a Griffin helicopter in Shawbury, England.

Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles

Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince
Photo Credit: AP / Alastair Grant

Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles watch a veteran's parade during the 50th anniversary of VJ Day commemorations in London on Aug. 19, 1995.

Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) and King George VI

Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) and the Duke
Photo Credit: AP

Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) and the Duke of York while on their honeymoon at Polesden Lacey in May 1923.

Queen Elizabeth, Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret

Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) with her daughters
Photo Credit: AP / Marcus Adams

Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) with her daughters Queen Elizabeth, left, and Princess Margaret in 1931.

Queen Elizabeth, King George VI, Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret

Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) with her husband
Photo Credit: AP

Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) with her husband King George VI and their two daughters, Elizabeth and Margaret, in 1937.

Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother), King George VI, Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret

Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) with her husband
Photo Credit: AP

Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) with her husband King George VI and their daughters Queen Elizabeth, second from right, and Princess Margaret in 1937.

Princess Elizabeth, Princess Margaret and Marion Crawford

Elizabeth II, center, and Princess Margaret, foreground, take
Photo Credit: AP

Elizabeth II, center, and Princess Margaret, foreground, take a river trip in England with their governess, Marion Crawford, second from left, in January 1940.

Winston Churchill, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and more

Winston Churchill, center, looks on as King George
Photo Credit: AP

Winston Churchill, center, looks on as King George VI, Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother), Princess Elizabeth, left, and Princess Margaret, right, wave to crowds gathered below from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on VE Day on May 8, 1945.

Capt. Peter Townsend, the Queen Mother Elizabeth, Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret

Group Capt. Peter Townsend, left, then an equerry
Photo Credit: AP

Group Capt. Peter Townsend, left, then an equerry to King George VI, leaves St. Paul's Cathedral in London with the king, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, center, Princess Elizabeth, second right, and Princess Margaret.

Princess Elizabeth, Queen Mary and Queen Mother Elizabeth

Princess Elizabeth, Queen Mary and Queen Elizabeth (the
Photo Credit: AP

Princess Elizabeth, Queen Mary and Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) stand at the entrance to London's Westminister Hall as the coffin of King George VI arrives to lie in state.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Princess Anne

Prince Charles with his mother, Queen Elizabeth, and
Photo Credit: AP

Prince Charles with his mother, Queen Elizabeth, and his sister, Princess Anne, left, as they sit in an automobile after their arrival in London by train from a six-week Christmas vacation at Sandringham.

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II, wearing the Great Crown of
Photo Credit: UPI

Queen Elizabeth II, wearing the Great Crown of England, holds the orb and scepter shortly after her coronation in Westminister Abbey.

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II wears a diamond bow broach,
Photo Credit: AP

Queen Elizabeth II wears a diamond bow broach, which was a wedding present from the late Queen Mary.

Prince Charles and Lady Diana

Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer are shown
Photo Credit: AP

Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer are shown at their wedding at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on July 29, 1981.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana

Prince Charles kisses his bride, the former Diana
Photo Credit: AP

Prince Charles kisses his bride, the former Diana Spencer, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London after their wedding.

Princess Diana, Prince Charles and Prince William

The prince and princess of Wales showing off
Photo Credit: AFP

The prince and princess of Wales showing off their son, Prince William, to the media for the first time.

Princess Diana, Prince Harry and Prince William

Princess Diana holds son, Prince Harry, as she
Photo Credit: AP

Princess Diana holds son, Prince Harry, as she sits for a portrait with Prince William.

Queen Elizabeth II and William Farish

Queen Elizabeth II talks with William Farish at
Photo Credit: AP

Queen Elizabeth II talks with William Farish at his farm outside of Lexington, Ky.

Queen Mother Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince Edward and more

Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, poses with her
Photo Credit: AP

Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, poses with her grandchildren, from left, Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, at Windsor Castle.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson at their 1986
Photo Credit: AP

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson at their 1986 wedding.

Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II

Diana, princess of Wales, and Queen Elizabeth II
Photo Credit: AP

Diana, princess of Wales, and Queen Elizabeth II smile to well-wishers in London.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana with Prince Harry

Prince Charles and Princess Diana leave St. Mary's
Photo Credit: AP

Prince Charles and Princess Diana leave St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, with their new baby son, Prince Harry on Sept. 16, 1984.

Princess Diana

Diana, princess of Wales, during a meeting with
Photo Credit: AP

Diana, princess of Wales, during a meeting with Bosnian Serbs and Muslims affected by landmines near Tuzla, Bosnia.

Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones

Prince Edward, the youngest son of Britain's Queen
Photo Credit: AP

Prince Edward, the youngest son of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, and his bride Sophie Rhys-Jones, leave St. George's Chapel, Windsor, England, after their wedding.

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson pose with their
Photo Credit: AP

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson pose with their daughters, Princesses Beatrice, right, and Eugenie, in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier.

Prince William, Prince Charles and Prince Harry

The prince of Wales and his sons, Prince
Photo Credit: AP

The prince of Wales and his sons, Prince William, left, and Prince Harry, pose for photographers on the Madrisa ski slopes above Klosters.

Princess Anne

Princess Anne looks out of the door of
Photo Credit: AP

Princess Anne looks out of the door of the Royal New Zealand Air Force C130 Hercules at Christchurch Airport before her departure for the Antarctic.

Sophie Rhys-Jones and Princess Eugenie

The countess of Wessex, Sophie Rhys-Jones, left, returns
Photo Credit: AP

The countess of Wessex, Sophie Rhys-Jones, left, returns to Buckingham Palace with the Duke of York's younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, after the annual Trooping of the Color in 2002.

Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie

Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson with her daughters,
Photo Credit: AP

Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson with her daughters, Princess Beatrice, left and Princess Eugenie, right, arrive at the world premiere of "The Young Victoria" in London.

