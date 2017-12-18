See photos of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who marked an unprecedented 65 years on the throne as of Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, plus other members of the British royal family, including Prince William and Kate, Prince Harry and more.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte pose at Kensington Palace, which was used as the family's Christmas photo.

Prince Harry Prince Harry stands beneath a painting of Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince William and himself as Sandhurst cadets, during the Sovereign's Parade at The Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst, England on Dec. 15, 2017.

Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry Kate Middleton, Prince William and Prince Harry leave the Grenfell Tower National Memorial Service at St Paul's Cathedral in London on Dec. 14, 2017.

Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William attend the Grenfell Tower National Memorial Service at St Paul's cathedral in London on Dec.14, 2017.

Prince William and Mark Hamill Prince William speaks to actor Mark Hamill at the European premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at Royal Albert Hall in London on Dec. 12, 2017.

Princes William and Harry Prince William, left, and Prince Harry are greeted by droid BB-8 as they arrive for the European premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Dec. 12, 2017.

Prince Harry Prince Harry is handed a Stormtrooper helmet by Eloisa Lerner at the European premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" at Royal Albert Hall in London on Dec. 12, 2017.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in west London following the announcement of their engagement on Nov. 27, 2017.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend a wheelchair tennis match during the Invictus Games 2017 at Nathan Philips Square on Sept. 25, 2017, in Toronto, Canada.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the wheelchair tennis competition during the Invictus Games in Toronto on Sept. 25, 2017.

Prince Charles The President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins and his wife, Sabina Coyne, meet Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, at Dumfries House on Sept. 6, 2017 in Cumnock, Scotland.

Prince Charles and Camilla Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, arrive in Florence, as part of a six-day visit in Italy and the Vatican, on March 31, 2017.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Princess Anne Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Princess Anne watch the 2017 Braemar Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on Sept. 2, 2017 in Braemar, Scotland.

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles Queen Elizabeth II is flanked by Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, left, and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, during the 2017 Braemar Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on Sept. 2, 2017 in Braemar, Scotland.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip leave the annual Braemar Gathering in Braemar, Scotland, on Sept. 2, 2017.

Kate Middleton and Prince William, with their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George Kate Middleton, Prince William and their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, after attending the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London on July 17, 2017.

Prince William, Prince George, Kate MIddleton and Princess Charlotte Prince William, Prince George, Kate MIddleton and Princess Charlotte arrive at Berlin Tegel Airport during an official visit to Poland and Germany on July 19, 2017.

Prince George, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Prince George, left, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte, on their way to board a plane in Hamburg, Germany on July 21, 2017.

Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II holds flowers as she meets schoolchildren on the Queensferry Crossing in Scotland during the official opening of the new bridge across the Firth of Forth, on Sept. 4, 2017.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and Queen Elizabeth II arrive at St James's Palace for a service for members of The Order of The Merit at St James's Palace in London on May 4, 2017.

Prince Phillip Prince Phillip, the Duke of Edinburgh, attends the presentation receptions for The Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award holders, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on July 16, 2010.

Prince Philip with Kylie Minogue Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, patron of the Britain-Australia Society, presents Kylie Minogue with the Britain-Australia Society Award for 2016 during a private audience in the white drawing room at Windsor Castle in Windsor, United Kingdom on April 4, 2017.

Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II attends an event at Newbury Racecourse in Newbury, England on her 91st birthday on Friday, April 21, 2017.

Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II speaks with an unidentified man at an event at Newbury Racecourse in Newbury, England on her 91st birthday on Friday, April 21, 2017.

Queen Elizabeth and the Queen Mother Queen Elizabeth II, left, wearing the uniform of Scots Guards, waves from a balcony at Buckingham Palace, in London, with the Queen Mother on June 5, 1952.

Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II steps from her plane, for the first time as sovereign, at London Airport, on Feb. 7, 1952.

Queen Elizabeth II Princess Elizabeth, later Queen Elizabeth II, on her 21st birthday, seated in Natal National Park, South Africa, April 21, 1947.

Queen Elizabeth II Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives for a visit to the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts at the University of East Anglia in Norwich, England, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II reads the Queen's Speech from the throne during the State Opening of Parliament at the House of Lords in London on Wednesday, May 18, 2016.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip Queen Elizabeth II delivers a speech at the state opening of Parliament, alongside Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in London on Wednesday, May 8, 2013.

Queen Elizabeth II and Ronald Reagan Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President Ronald Reagan walk into St. George's Hall at Windsor Castle, England, on June 8, 1980.

Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II arrives by royal train at Liverpool Lime Street station in Liverpool, England, on June 22, 2016.

Princess Margaret, Lord Snowdon and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother Princess Margaret, left, holding her son Linley, leaves Clarence House with her then-husband Antony Armstrong-Jones, Lord Snowdon, to meet the Queen Mother, right, on Dec. 1, 1961.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles A portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, taken in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle, England, by Nick Knight, prior to the final night of the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations in May 2016.

Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II visits the "Fiji: Art & Life in the Pacific" exhibition at the Sainsbury Centre for Visual Arts at the University of East Anglia in Norwich, England, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II departs Westminster Abbey after attending a Thanksgiving service in London on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016.

Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II returning to Buckingham Palace by royal carriage along The Mall after her state opening of Parliament speech in London on June 4, 2014.

Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II, wearing the bejeweled Imperial Crown and carrying the Orb and Scepter with Cross, leaves Westminster Abbey at the end of her coronation ceremony on June 2, 1953.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace as they watch a fly-past of aircrafts by the Royal Air Force in London during the Queen's 90th birthday celebration on June 11, 2016.

Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II is greeted by astronauts aboard the International Space Station, via video conference, during her visit to NASA's Goddard Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md., on May 8, 2007.

Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II wears sapphire jewelry given to her by her father, King George VI, as a wedding gift in 1947 in this portrait taken by David Bailey for the GREAT campaign in 2014.

Queen Elizabeth and George W. Bush U.S President George W. Bush and Queen Elizabeth II arrive on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on May 7, 2007.

Queen Elizabeth II and The Bishop of Leicester Queen Elizabeth II escorted by The Bishop of Leicester, left, meets members of the public during a walkabout at Leicester Cathedral in Leicester, England, on March 8, 2012.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip leave St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, England, after Mattins on Easter Sunday, April 8, 2007.

Queen Elizabeth II Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets well-wishers during a "walkabout" on her 90th birthday, in Windsor, west of London on Thursday, April 21, 2016.

Queen Elizabeth II and Nadiya Hussain Queen Elizabeth II, right, receives a birthday cake from Nadiya Hussain, winner of "The Great British Bake Off," during her 90th Birthday Walkabout in Windsor, England, on Thursday, April 21, 2016.

Queen Elizabeth II Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd as she rides in an open-top car with Prince Phillip to celebrate her 90th birthday in Windsor, England, on Thursday April 21, 2016.

Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II attends the opening of the Alexandra bandstand in Windsor, England on Wednesday, April 20, 2016.

Queen Elizabeth II with grandchildren Queen Elizabeth II on her 90th birthday photographed with her five great-grandchildren and her two youngest grandchildren in the Green Drawing Room, part of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, on April 20, 2016.

Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George and Prince William Prince George stands on foam blocks during a photo shoot for the Royal Mail in the White Drawing Room at Buckingham Palace in London on Wednesday, April 20, 2016.

Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Anne Queen Elizabeth II with her daughter, Anne, in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in England on Wednesday, April 20, 2016.

Queen Elizabeth with four of her dogs Queen Elizabeth II is seen walking in the private grounds of Windsor Castle, in England, with four of her dogs Willow, top left, Vulcan, Candy and Holly on Wednesday, April 20, 2016.

Prince William and Prince Harry Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, left, and Prince Harry celebrate World Mental Health Day with a special Heads Together event at County Hall and The London Eye on the Southbank in London on Oct. 10, 2016.

Prince William, Prince George, Barack Obama and more Prince George, center, talks to his mum, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge after meeting President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama, at Kensington Palace in London on Friday, April 22, 2016.

Queen Elizabeth II stamps Six stamps were issued to mark the 90th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II (April 21, 2016), including images of Queen Elizabeth II: with her father; attending the State Opening of Parliament in 2012; with Princess Anne and Prince Charles in 1952; visiting New Zealand in 1977; with The Duke of Edinburgh in 1957; and with Nelson Mandela in 1996.

Prince Philip Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, is greeted by well-wishers during Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday celebrations in Windsor, England, on Thursday, April 21, 2016.

Prince William, Duchess Kate and Prince George Prince William and Duchess Kate with their newborn baby boy, Prince George of Cambridge, in early August 2013.

Prince William kisses his wife Kate, duchess of Cambridge, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the royal wedding.







Photo: AP, 2011

Prince Harry Prince Harry poses in front of a Griffin helicopter in Shawbury, England.

Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Prince William and Prince Charles watch a veteran's parade during the 50th anniversary of VJ Day commemorations in London on Aug. 19, 1995.

Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) and King George VI Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) and the Duke of York while on their honeymoon at Polesden Lacey in May 1923.

Queen Elizabeth, Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) with her daughters Queen Elizabeth, left, and Princess Margaret in 1931.

Queen Elizabeth, King George VI, Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) with her husband King George VI and their two daughters, Elizabeth and Margaret, in 1937.

Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother), King George VI, Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) with her husband King George VI and their daughters Queen Elizabeth, second from right, and Princess Margaret in 1937.

Princess Elizabeth, Princess Margaret and Marion Crawford Elizabeth II, center, and Princess Margaret, foreground, take a river trip in England with their governess, Marion Crawford, second from left, in January 1940.

Winston Churchill, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and more Winston Churchill, center, looks on as King George VI, Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother), Princess Elizabeth, left, and Princess Margaret, right, wave to crowds gathered below from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on VE Day on May 8, 1945.

Capt. Peter Townsend, the Queen Mother Elizabeth, Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret Group Capt. Peter Townsend, left, then an equerry to King George VI, leaves St. Paul's Cathedral in London with the king, Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother, center, Princess Elizabeth, second right, and Princess Margaret.

Princess Elizabeth, Queen Mary and Queen Mother Elizabeth Princess Elizabeth, Queen Mary and Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) stand at the entrance to London's Westminister Hall as the coffin of King George VI arrives to lie in state.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and Princess Anne Prince Charles with his mother, Queen Elizabeth, and his sister, Princess Anne, left, as they sit in an automobile after their arrival in London by train from a six-week Christmas vacation at Sandringham.

Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II, wearing the Great Crown of England, holds the orb and scepter shortly after her coronation in Westminister Abbey.

Queen Elizabeth II Queen Elizabeth II wears a diamond bow broach, which was a wedding present from the late Queen Mary.

Prince Charles and Lady Diana Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer are shown at their wedding at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on July 29, 1981.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana Prince Charles kisses his bride, the former Diana Spencer, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London after their wedding.

Princess Diana, Prince Charles and Prince William The prince and princess of Wales showing off their son, Prince William, to the media for the first time.

Princess Diana, Prince Harry and Prince William Princess Diana holds son, Prince Harry, as she sits for a portrait with Prince William.

Queen Elizabeth II and William Farish Queen Elizabeth II talks with William Farish at his farm outside of Lexington, Ky.

Queen Mother Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince Edward and more Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, poses with her grandchildren, from left, Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, at Windsor Castle.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson at their 1986 wedding.

Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II Diana, princess of Wales, and Queen Elizabeth II smile to well-wishers in London.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana with Prince Harry Prince Charles and Princess Diana leave St. Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London, with their new baby son, Prince Harry on Sept. 16, 1984.

Princess Diana Diana, princess of Wales, during a meeting with Bosnian Serbs and Muslims affected by landmines near Tuzla, Bosnia.

Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones Prince Edward, the youngest son of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, and his bride Sophie Rhys-Jones, leave St. George's Chapel, Windsor, England, after their wedding.

Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson pose with their daughters, Princesses Beatrice, right, and Eugenie, in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier.

Prince William, Prince Charles and Prince Harry The prince of Wales and his sons, Prince William, left, and Prince Harry, pose for photographers on the Madrisa ski slopes above Klosters.

Princess Anne Princess Anne looks out of the door of the Royal New Zealand Air Force C130 Hercules at Christchurch Airport before her departure for the Antarctic.

Sophie Rhys-Jones and Princess Eugenie The countess of Wessex, Sophie Rhys-Jones, left, returns to Buckingham Palace with the Duke of York's younger daughter, Princess Eugenie, after the annual Trooping of the Color in 2002.