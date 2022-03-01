TODAY'S PAPER
Queen Elizabeth II holds virtual audiences after COVID-19 symptoms

Buckingham Palace has announced that Queen Elizabeth II,

By The Associated Press
Print

Queen Elizabeth II held two virtual audiences after more than a week of suffering cold-like symptoms from COVID-19.

Buckingham Palace said the 95-year-old British monarch held virtual sessions with the ambassadors of Chad and Andorra. The queen canceled several sessions last week, so the ones held Tuesday suggested she is recovering.

The monarch’s age, COVID-19 diagnosis and a health scare last year caused worry among officials and the public. The palace's Feb. 20 announcement that Elizabeth had tested positive for the coronavirus prompted concern and get-well wishes from across Britain’s political spectrum.

The palace has declined to offer day-to-day commentary on the monarch's health, citing her right to privacy. But palace officials have said that Elizabeth, who has been fully vaccinated and had a booster shot, would continue with "light" duties at Windsor Castle.

The queen, who is the country’s longest-reigning monarch, has a series of engagements coming up as she celebrates her Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years on the throne.

She is due to attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14, and then a March 26 memorial service, also at the Abbey, for her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last April at age 99.

