TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Evening
SEARCH
73° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Quentin Tarantino, wife expecting their first child

Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella Pick, arrive

Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella Pick, arrive for the closing eremony of the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 25, 2019. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Anadolu Agency

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

Oscar-winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella, are about to become first-time parents.

In an exclusive statement to People magazine, the couple said “Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are very delighted to announce that they are expecting a baby.”

The "Pulp Fiction" director, 56, met Daniella Pick in 2009 while promoting his movie "Inglourious Basterds." He and Pick, 35, were married in November. This is the first marriage for both.

The news comes as Tarantino is basking in the box-office success of "Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood," which is set in Tinseltown in 1969. Since opening July 26, the film has taken in more than $116 million domestically.
 

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

"Soul Train" was a TV staple from 1971 The next stop for 'Soul Train' is Broadway
Anna Paquin joins Showtime's "The Affair" for its Montauk plays a leading role in 'The Affair'
Gina Kirschenheiter will share legal custody of her LI 'Real Housewives' star to get $10G a month from ex
Christie Brinkley will be on "Dancing With the Christie Brinkley to compete on 'DWTS'
Mindy Kaling says "Four Weddings and a Funeral" Life is funny for 'Four Weddings' creator Mindy Kaling
Hoda Kotb took the summer off from the Hoda Kotb announces when she'll return to 'Today'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search