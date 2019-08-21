Oscar-winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Daniella, are about to become first-time parents.

In an exclusive statement to People magazine, the couple said “Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are very delighted to announce that they are expecting a baby.”

The "Pulp Fiction" director, 56, met Daniella Pick in 2009 while promoting his movie "Inglourious Basterds." He and Pick, 35, were married in November. This is the first marriage for both.

The news comes as Tarantino is basking in the box-office success of "Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood," which is set in Tinseltown in 1969. Since opening July 26, the film has taken in more than $116 million domestically.



