This is no pulp fiction — writer-director Quentin Tarantino and his wife, Israeli singer Daniella Pick, became first-time parents on Saturday.

"Daniella and Quentin Tarantino are happy to announce the birth of their first child," Tarantino's rep said in a statement. "A baby boy born February 22, 2020." The child was born at the Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, according to The Jerusalem Post. His name has not been revealed.

Tarantino, 56, and Pick, 36, met in 2009 when he was in Tel Aviv promoting his movie "Inglorious Basterds." They were married in 2018 in a ceremony in Los Angeles. Pick also had a small role in her husband's most recent film, "Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood."