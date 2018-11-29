Oscar-winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino married Israeli singer-model Daniella Pick Wednesday after a nearly year-and-a-half engagement.

"They got married in an intimate and private wedding with close friends and family in their place in Los Angeles," Pick's representative told E! News.

Tarantino, 55, who won Academy Awards for writing "Pulp Fiction" (1994) and "Django Unchained" (2012), both of which he also directed, and Pick, who is in her mid-30s and a daughter of Israel singer Tzvika Pick a.k.a. Svika Pick, became engaged June 30, 2017.

The two met and started dating in 2009 while Tarantino was in Israel promoting his film "Inglourious Basterds." Shortly afterward, they were photographed holding hands on the red carpet for the Sept. 29 premiere of the Drew Barrymore film "Whip It."

While the couple soon broke up, they reconciled by the summer of 2016, according to Israeli media.

A wedding photo by the agency Backgrid shows Pick in what E! News described as a Dana Harel gown and Keren Wolf jewelry. Tarantino wore a dark suit and tie. E! cited an anonymous source saying the nuptials took place before fewer than two dozen people, including actors Harvey Keitel and Tim Roth and actor-director Eli Roth.