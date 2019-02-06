TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Afternoon
45° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

R. Kelly plans tour of Sri Lanka, Australia, New Zealand; Australia lawmaker wants him barred

Australia's Home Affairs Department said in a statement there were strong legal provisions to block entry to anyone "found not to be of good character."

R. Kelly performs at the BET Awards in

R. Kelly performs at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 30, 2013. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Frank Micelotta

By The Associated Press
Print

R. Kelly is planning an international tour, but an Australian lawmaker wants the country to bar him from performing there.

The embattled musician announced on social media Tuesday that he'll be going to Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

"See y'all soon" the post said, accompanied by a picture of Kelly and the declaration "The King of R&B." No dates or venues were revealed.

Kelly's career has been stifled since a #MuteRKelly campaign gained momentum last year to protest his alleged sexual abuse of women and girls, which Kelly denies. Lifetime's documentary series "Surviving R. Kelly" last month drew even more attention to the allegations, and his record label has reportedly dropped him.

Australia has denied entry to other foreigners on character grounds, among them troubled R&B singer Chris Brown, convicted classified document leaker Chelsea Manning, anti-vaxxer Kent Heckenlively and Gavin McInnes, founder of the all-male far-right group Proud Boys.

"If the Immigration Minister suspects that a non-citizen does not pass the character test, or there is a risk to the community while they are in Australia, he should use the powers he has under the Migration Act to deny or cancel their visa," senior opposition lawmaker Shayne Neumann said in a statement.

Australia's Home Affairs Department said it did not comment on individual cases. But the department said in a statement there were strong legal provisions to block entry to anyone "found not to be of good character."

Kelly is a multiplatinum R&B star who has not only notched multiple hits for himself, but also many high-profile performers.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

The 91st Academy Awards will air live on ABC exec: No host for this year's Oscars telecast
Gina Kirschenheiter of Bravo's "Real Housewives of LI-raised 'Real Housewives' star apologizes for DUI
Since its debut in 2009, "Modern Family" has 'Modern Family' ending after next season
Actor Kristoff St. John, best known as a Recent notable deaths
Andy Cohen arrives at the Billboard Music Awards Bravo's Andy Cohen welcomes his first child
Sal Valentinetti performs on "America's Got Talent: The Crooner's LI charm on 'AGT: The Champions'