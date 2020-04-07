TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
59° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Judge: R Kelly must remain locked up amid coronavirus crisis

R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the

R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago on Sept. 17, 2019. Credit: Antonio Perez / Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool

By The Associated Press
Print

A federal judge in New York City on Tuesday denied R&B singer R. Kelly's request for release from jail in Chicago because he was concerned he could contract the coronavirus while behind bars.

“The defendant is currently in custody because of the risks that he will flee or attempt to obstruct, threaten or intimidate prospective witnesses,” U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly of the Eastern District of New York in Brooklyn wrote in her denial. "The defendant has not explained how those risks have changed.”

The 53-year-old Kelly has been in custody in the Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Chicago since he was indicted on federal child pornography, obstruction of justice and racketeering charges.

Three staff members at the federal lockup have tested positive for the virus, but no inmates have been reported with infections. Cases have been reported at Cook County Jail in Chicago and other jails and prisons around the country. Kelly's attorneys filed a motion in late March arguing that people in such facilities are at particular risk of contracting the virus.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn said the Chicago lockup and other federal facilities have taken steps to prevent the virus from spreading. Further, they wrote that a “generalized risk” that an inmate could contract the virus doesn't justify their release.

Kelly has denied ever abusing anyone and has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him. He faces several dozen counts of state and federal sexual misconduct charges in Illinois, Minnesota and New York, from sexual assault to heading a racketeering scheme aimed at supplying Kelly with girls.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

"You Ain't Got These," executive produced by Lena 6 shows to watch on Quibi, the new smartphone streaming service
Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka Joe Exotic, feeds a tiger There's a 'Tiger King' sequel in the works
Dr. Drew Pinsky speaks at the iHeartRadio Podcast Caught in video mashup, Pinsky apologizes for virus comments
Bellport's Shannon Gibbons performs on "American Idol" in LI singer eliminated as 'American Idol' narrows to Top 20
Lady Gaga is curating the TV special, which Gaga raises $35M for virus fight, curates all-star TV event
"Today" show co-host Sheinelle Jones on Jan. 28, Sheinelle Jones returns to 'Today' after vocal-cord surgery
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search