Judge orders R. Kelly held in jail without bond on sex-related charges

In this courtroom sketch, R&B singer R. Kelly, center, appears before U.S. Magistrate Shelia M. Finnegan in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on July 12, 2019, in Chicago. Also standing with Kelly are his attorney Steve Greenberg and an unidentified prosecutor.  Photo Credit: AP / Tom Gianni

By The Associated Press
A federal judge on Tuesday ordered R. Kelly held in a Chicago jail without bond on sex-related charges, saying that the R&B singer had failed to convince the court that he would not commit new crimes if released.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber handed down the ruling after Kelly was arrested last week. The singer faces charges in Chicago and New York including having sex with minors and trying to cover up the crimes by paying off victims and their families.

Kelly, wearing an orange jumpsuit and shackled at the ankles, did not speak except to say "yes, sir" when the judge asked if he understood the charges. His attorney, Steve Greenberg, submitted a not guilty plea.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Angel Krull said Kelly was "an extreme danger to the community, especially minor girls." She also argued that he might flee if released.

"If he was attracted in 1999 to middle school girls, he's still attracted to middle school girls," Krull said. "It's who the defendant is and that, your honor, makes him a danger today."

Kelly was first arrested on sex charges in 2002 but was acquitted by a Chicago jury in 2008. He was arrested earlier this year on new state charges brought by Illinois prosecutors. His arrest last week was on separate federal charges.

