Rachael Ray coming to Port Washington in October

Rachael Ray is about to turn 50 and she'll be marking the landmark event, appropriately, at Landmark on Main Street in Port Washington.

The celebrity chef and talk show host will dish and maybe share a few kitchen tips during a sit-down at Landmark's Jeanne Rimsky Theater on Oct. 14. The event, presented by Long Island LitFest, is tied to the release of "Rachael Ray 50: Memories and Meals From a Sweet and Savory Life" coming out on Oct. 15. Ray will sign copies of the book — part memoir, part cookbook with 125 new recipes — after the Q&A.

Tickets are $40 and went on sale at noon Friday. To reserve, go to landmarkonmainstreet.org.