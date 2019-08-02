TODAY'S PAPER
79° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
79° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Rachael Ray coming to Port Washington in October

Rachael Ray is headed to Port Washington for

Rachael Ray is headed to Port Washington for a Q&A and book signing on Oct. 14. Photo Credit: AP/Invision/Chris Pizzello

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

Rachael Ray is about to turn 50 and she'll be marking the landmark event, appropriately, at Landmark on Main Street in Port Washington.

The celebrity chef and talk show host will dish and maybe share a few kitchen tips during a sit-down at Landmark's Jeanne Rimsky Theater on Oct. 14. The event, presented by Long Island LitFest, is tied to the release of "Rachael Ray 50: Memories and Meals From a Sweet and Savory Life" coming out on Oct. 15. Ray will sign copies of the book — part memoir, part cookbook with 125 new recipes — after the Q&A.

Tickets are $40 and went on sale at noon Friday. To reserve, go to landmarkonmainstreet.org.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Ed Henry, Fox News chief national correspondent, attends LI's Ed Henry discusses donating liver to sister
Colorized 'I Love Lucy' headed to LI theaters
A.J. Calloway attends the 2017 Glamour Women of Host A.J. Calloway exiting 'Extra' after allegations
Hannah Brown of "The Bachelorette" was a guest Hannah Brown's 'Bachelorette' experience made her stronger
Season 3 follows the ladies of "GLOW" as What's new on the streaming services in August
Amy Schumer, pictured on Dec. 12, 2018, in What baby news did Amy Schumer tell David Spade? 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search