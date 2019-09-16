TODAY'S PAPER
'Crazy Ex' star Rachel Bloom wins Emmy, announces pregnancy

"Crazy Ex Girlfriend" star Rachel Bloom shows off

"Crazy Ex Girlfriend" star Rachel Bloom shows off her trophy for outstanding original music and lyrics in the Creative Arts Emmy Awards press room Saturday in Los Angeles.

By The Associated Press
Rachel Bloom has won an Emmy for writing music and lyrics, and soon she'll be singing lullabies.

The "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" creator and star announced backstage at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday night that she and husband Dan Gregor are expecting a baby.

Bloom won the Emmy, her first, along with Adam Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen for the song "Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal," from her CW series that ended in April after four seasons.

Bloom, 31, told reporters backstage that "I'm pregnant, that's what's next for me."

She said she was going to announce it on Instagram (she did so, eventually), but that this was a far better venue.

She says she's three months along and she'll be able to tell her child that "she was with me when this happened."

