TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
74° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

'RHONY' star Ramona Singer in Hamptons fender-bender

Reality-TV star Ramona Singer, of Southampton, accidentally rear-ended

Reality-TV star Ramona Singer, of Southampton, accidentally rear-ended a vehicle on Montauk Highway over the holiday weekend. No one was seriously injured.   Photo Credit: AP/Invision/Greg Allen

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Reality-TV star Ramona Singer, of Southampton, was involved in a multi-car traffic accident on Montauk Highway over the weekend. Neither the "Real Housewives of New York City" cast-member nor others involved were seriously injured.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ.com that Singer had been distracted while driving her Maserati and rear-ended a vehicle stopped in traffic, initiating a chain reaction with other cars. The officials told the website Singer sustained only minor injuries and that no drugs or alcohol were involved. No traffic citations were issued and no arrests made.

People magazine said Tuesday that an Instagram message Singer, 61, posted the day before read, "It's Memorial Day. Thanks to all who sacrificed. I'm sorry I did not put out flags earlier in recognition of this important day but I had a accident and been icing non stop." However, the post contained only the first two sentences as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Public Information Officer of New York State Police Troop L in Riverhead was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.

Singer, a fashion-industry businessperson, has been a cast member of the Bravo reality-TV show "The Real Housewives of New York City" since it premiered in 2008.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Clint Walker, the towering actor who handed down Recent notable deaths
Singer Harry Chapin during interview about hunger on Five TV shows and songs with the same title
Katherine Langford arrives for the 2018 Met Gala ‘13 Reasons Why’ star confirms she’s leaving show
Actor George C. Scott portrays Gen. George S. What to watch this Memorial Day weekend
‘Bachelorette’ star: Experience gave me perspective on Arie
John McCain, then a presidential candidate, looks 'McCain' documentary: Reverential, but not incisive