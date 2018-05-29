'RHONY' star Ramona Singer in Hamptons fender-bender

Reality-TV star Ramona Singer, of Southampton, was involved in a multi-car traffic accident on Montauk Highway over the weekend. Neither the "Real Housewives of New York City" cast-member nor others involved were seriously injured.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ.com that Singer had been distracted while driving her Maserati and rear-ended a vehicle stopped in traffic, initiating a chain reaction with other cars. The officials told the website Singer sustained only minor injuries and that no drugs or alcohol were involved. No traffic citations were issued and no arrests made.

People magazine said Tuesday that an Instagram message Singer, 61, posted the day before read, "It's Memorial Day. Thanks to all who sacrificed. I'm sorry I did not put out flags earlier in recognition of this important day but I had a accident and been icing non stop." However, the post contained only the first two sentences as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Public Information Officer of New York State Police Troop L in Riverhead was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.

Singer, a fashion-industry businessperson, has been a cast member of the Bravo reality-TV show "The Real Housewives of New York City" since it premiered in 2008.