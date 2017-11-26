TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 47° Good Morning
Few Clouds 47° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

Rance Howard dead: Actor and father of director Ron Howard dies at 89

Ron Howard, right, his daughter Bryce Dallas Howard

Ron Howard, right, his daughter Bryce Dallas Howard and his father Rance Howard attend the premiere of "When You Find Me," inspired by Canon's "Project Imagin8ion" contest, in New York on Nov. 15, 2011. Photo Credit: AP / Charles Sykes

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Veteran Hollywood actor Rance Howard, the father of director Ron Howard, died Saturday. He was 89.

Ron Howard announced his father's death on Twitter Saturday afternoon. He praised his father for the ability to balance ambition with great personal integrity.

"A depression-era farm boy, his passion for acting changed the course of our family history," he wrote. "We love & miss U Dad."

Rance Howard's death also was confirmed by Michael Rosenberg, a spokesman for his son's production company.

The elder Howard was the father of actor Clint Howard and grandfather of actresses Bryce Dallas Howard and Paige Howard.

Rance Howard had been married to the late Jean Speegle Howard. They met as teenagers doing a touring children's production in Oklahoma of classic fairy tales like "Snow White" and "Cinderella." They married on the tour dressed in their costumes, with the bride dressed as Snow White and groom as a huntsman.

The elder Howard's acting career spanned several decades since the 1950s. He appeared in several of Ron Howard's films, including "Apollo 13," ''A Beautiful Mind," ''Splash," ''How the Grinch Stole Christmas," ''Parenthood" and "Grand Theft Auto."

Other film credits include "Chinatown" and the 2013 drama "Nebraska." On television, he appeared on many series including "Seinfeld," ''Murder, She Wrote," ''NCIS: Los Angeles," ''Grey's Anatomy" and Ron Howard's starring series, "Happy Days."

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere of France appears during Miss Universe winners through the years
Rose, who was fired this week by CBS Universities revoke journalism awards given to Rose
The massive eight-CD package, $174.98, features more than Holiday gifts for music lovers and more
The Trolls are back for an animated special, Here are the holiday specials airing this week
Seth Meyers at his Seth Meyers to host 2018 Golden Globes
Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars at the ‘Law & Order: SVU’ working on Weinstein-inspired episode