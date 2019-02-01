TODAY'S PAPER
Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine pleads guilty to multiple felonies, admits he joined gang

Rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, performs

Rapper Daniel Hernandez, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, performs during the Philipp Plein women's 2019 Spring-Summer collection during Fashion Week in Milan on Sept. 21, 2018. Photo Credit: AP/Luca Bruno

By The Associated Press
Brooklyn rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is cooperating with federal prosecutors after pleading guilty to multiple felonies and saying he joined a violent New York City gang and helped others try to kill a rival gang member.

The plea was entered last week by the rapper, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez. Information about it was unsealed Friday in Manhattan federal court.

During the plea, 6ix9ine said he joined the Nine Trey Blood Gang in fall 2017. He says he helped gang members try to kill a rival last March.

With his deal, 6ix9ine can gain leniency at sentencing from an otherwise mandatory minimum 47 years in prison if he admits to all crimes and testifies truthfully.

Attorney Dawn Florio says 6ix9ine's safety is a chief concern after threats against him.

By The Associated Press

