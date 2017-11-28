TODAY'S PAPER
Memorial service scheduled for Long Beach rapper Lil Peep

Lil Peep attends the Balmain Menswear Spring/Summer 2018

Lil Peep attends the Balmain Menswear Spring/Summer 2018 show at Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Pascal Le Segretain

By Frank Lovece  Special to Newsday
The estate of the late Long Beach rapper Lil Peep has scheduled a public memorial for him.

According to a posting on his Instagram account Tuesday, the memorial will take place Saturday at the Allegria Hotel in Long Beach. “Light refreshments will be served before the speakers begin at 2 p.m.,” the estate wrote. “This will be followed by a beach gathering in front of the hotel, and is open to all. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oxfam,” the international charitable organization combating poverty.

The emo rapper, born Gustav Ahr, died on Nov. 15 at age 21 while on tour.

On Monday, the estate had announced it will keep his old social-media posts up and begin offering authorized merchandise.

“Peep has the most amazing fans and we love you all,” the estate wrote. “Merchandise was not something we were ready to release so soon because we were focused on grieving, and organizing a celebration of Gus’s life. However, we have been overwhelmed with requests from loving fans hoping to support Gus and his family by purchasing legitimate Peep merchandise. . . . Peep loved designing and selling his merch and always wanted to help out his fans when they asked for reprints. We will continue to honor Peep’s memory by carrying on as we believe he would have wanted.”

As well, the estate noted, “All of Peep’s social posts, prior to November 16th, will remain intact.”

