Raven-Symoné reveals she is married

Actress and former "The View" co-host Raven-Symoné is married.

Captioning an Instagram photo of herself and Miranda Maday on Thursday, the 34-year-old wrote, "I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday!"

The star, born Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman, joyfully concluded, "Let's tear this world a new [expletive]!!! I's married NOW."

On her own Instagram page, Maday posted an animated photo of the two kissing at the outdoor ceremony, writing, "8PM ~ my wife for life."

Raven-Symoné began acting in 1989, playing Olivia Kendall on "The Cosby Show" at age 3. She went on to star in the Disney Channel’s "That's so Raven," the channel's most-watched show and in several TV movies for her girl group The Cheetah Girls.

A LinkedIn profile for Miranda Maday describes her as a social media manager who has worked in the entertainment industry for more than a decade, including as a personal and executive assistant.

With AP