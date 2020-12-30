TODAY'S PAPER
43° Good Evening
SEARCH
43° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

Ray Liotta, Jacy Nitollo got engaged on Christmas

Ray Liotta and Jacy Nittolo at the Film

Ray Liotta and Jacy Nittolo at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in February. Credit: Getty Images/Amy Sussman

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

"Goodfellas" star Ray Liotta and his girlfriend Jacy Nittolo became engaged on Christmas Day.

After Nittolo, 46, posted emoji of an engagement ring, two glasses of Champagne and a Champagne bottle on Instagram that day, Liotta, 66, on Monday added on his own page: "Christmas wishes do come true. I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!"

Liotta, who won a 2005 Emmy Award for his guest appearance on "ER," was married from 1997 to 2004 to actress Michelle Grace, with whom he has daughter Karsen, 22. Nittolo, who has sons Dax, Chad and Joey and daughter Jade, previously was married to producer Joey Nittolo. Liotta's upcoming films include the "Sopranos" prequel, "The Many Saints of Newark."

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Alex Trebek in Hershey, Pa., in 2018. Alex Trebek's last new 'Jeopardy!' episodes to air
Nnamdi Asomugha as Robert Halloway and Tessa Thompson 'Sylvie's Love': Lovely romance with first-rate acting
Ken Jennings starts his time as interim guest Winter TV preview: 56 great shows to watch
The cast of "All in the Family," observing Pop culture anniversaries we'll be observing in 2021
Colin Macy-O'Toole revisits episodes of the "Below LIer to appear on 'Below Deck' spinoff
Actor James Doohan starred in the original "Star 'Star Trek' actor's ashes beamed aboard International Space Station
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search