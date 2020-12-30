Ray Liotta, Jacy Nitollo got engaged on Christmas

"Goodfellas" star Ray Liotta and his girlfriend Jacy Nittolo became engaged on Christmas Day.

After Nittolo, 46, posted emoji of an engagement ring, two glasses of Champagne and a Champagne bottle on Instagram that day, Liotta, 66, on Monday added on his own page: "Christmas wishes do come true. I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!"

Liotta, who won a 2005 Emmy Award for his guest appearance on "ER," was married from 1997 to 2004 to actress Michelle Grace, with whom he has daughter Karsen, 22. Nittolo, who has sons Dax, Chad and Joey and daughter Jade, previously was married to producer Joey Nittolo. Liotta's upcoming films include the "Sopranos" prequel, "The Many Saints of Newark."