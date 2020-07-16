Ray Romano enjoying quarantining with his four adult children

Emmy Award-winning "Everybody Loves Raymond" star Ray Romano says he has been quarantining at home with his wife and his four adult children during the COVID-pandemic, and enjoying it.

"Well, we have the 22-year-old who's here anyway," Romano, 62, told People magazine in an article posted Wednesday, referring to his and his wife Anna's youngest of four children, son Joseph.

The couple's twins, Gregory and Matthew, born in 1993 "have their own apartment a couple miles away" from Romano's Los Angeles home. "So they've been back," he said. "And my daughter" — Alexandra, born in 1990 — "has a house in Venice, California. And she'll spend a week here and then go home. … It's actually kind of enjoyable, in fact. But they're adults. I can't sympathize enough with people who are quarantining with little children."

As for himself, he quipped, "Well, I haven't worn pants in four months," and joked that, "I discovered that going four days without showering is really not that much different from five days."

The Queens-born Romano — who as fictional Newsday sports columnist Ray Barone lived with his family in Lynbrook on the two-time Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy-winner "Everybody Loves Raymond" (CBS, 1996-2005) — did find the pandemic has affected his work.

"Look, it's hard. It's crazy," he told People. "We have three more episodes to shoot of this show I'm doing, 'Made for Love,' " a series for HBO Max in which he plays a widowed, retired con man living on a desert ranch and reconnecting with his daughter (Cristin Milioti), who has a chip in her head implanted by her estranged tech-billionaire husband. "And we were about to go into preproduction for a movie I wrote with my writing partner," he continued. "We're still kind of working on it."