Recent notable deaths

See all the movie stars, musicians, authors, sports figures and other notable people whom we've recently lost.

Lawrence Grossman Lawrence Grossman, who expanded public television programming as the top executive at PBS in the 1970s and 1980s, and who later led a resurgence of NBC's news division before budget battles with the network's corporate bosses forced his departure, died March 23, 2018, of Parkinson's disease and oral cancer. Grossman, shown at right in a 1987 photo with NBC's Marvin Kalb, left, and Robert McFarland, was 86.

Arnaud Beltrame Arnaud Beltrame, the French police officer who swapped places with a female supermarket employee being held hostage, died March 24, 2018, from his wounds. Beltrame, shown in a March 2013 photo, was 44. Newsday's obituary for Arnaud Beltrame



H. Wayne Huizenga H. Wayne Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, died March 22, 2018. Huizenga, shown in a Sept. 2007 photo, was 80. Newsday's obituary for H. Wayne Huizenga



Frank Avruch Longtime Boston television personality and entertainer Frank Avruch, who was the star of the popular children's TV program "Bozo the Clown," died March 20, 2018, of heart disease. Avruch, shown in an August 1995 photo, was 89. Newsday's obituary for Frank Avruch



Charles Lazarus Charles P. Lazarus, the World War II veteran who founded Toys R Us six decades ago and transformed it into an iconic piece of Americana, died March 22, 2018, a week after the chain announced it was going out of business. Lazarus, right, seen in 1992 with President George H. Bush, was 94. Newsday's obituary for Charles Lazarus



Robert Grossman Robert Grossman, a prodigious illustrator and caricaturist who created a surreal movie poster for "Airplane!" and used the airbrush as an artistic lance, lampooning presidents from Richard M. Nixon to Donald Trump in gorgeous magazine covers and acerbic comic strips, died March 15, 2018, at his home in Manhattan. Grossman, shown in a 1968 photo, was 78. Newsday's obituary for Robert Grossman



Gary Burden Gary Burden, a designer and art director who crafted some of the most enduring images of California rock -- record covers from the 1960s and 1970s that featured the blue-tinged face of Joni Mitchell, a surreal shot of Neil Young on the beach and a cheeky photo of The Doors outside the Morrison Hotel -- died March 7, 2018. Burden, shown, center, along with Jenice Heo and Neil Young in a Jan. 2010 photo, was 84. Newsday's obituary for Gary Burden



Peter G. Peterson Peter G. Peterson, a billionaire and business executive who became one of the most prominent voices to argue for entitlement reform and reducing the U.S. national debt, died of natural causes March 20, 2018. Peterson, shown in a 2011 photo, was 91. Newsday's obituary for Peter G. Peterson



Phan Van Khai Phan Van Khai, an architect of Vietnam's economic rise and the country's first prime minister to visit the United States after the end of the war, died March 17, 2018. Khai, shown in a September 1997 photo, was 84. Newsday's obituary for Phan Van Khai



Louise Slaughter Democratic Rep. Louise Slaughter, the oldest serving member of Congress, died March 16, 2018, after sustaining an injury in her Washington, D.C., home last week. Slaughter, shown in a July 2014 photo, was 88. Newsday's obituary for Louise Slaughter



Tom Benson Tom Benson, a successful auto dealer who brought the New Orleans Saints their only winning seasons and the "Benson Boogie," died March 15, 2018. Benson, shown in a December 2009 photo, was 90. Newsday's obituary for Tom Benson



Nokie Edwards Nokie Edwards, the influential lead guitarist for "surf rock" pioneers the Ventures, died March 12, 2018. Edwards, shown second from right in an undated photo with Ventures bandmates Howie Johnson, left, Don Wilson and Bob Bogle, was 82. Newsday's obituary for Nokie Edwards



George Sinner George Sinner, the farmer-philosopher who served as North Dakota's governor during one of the state's roughest economic times, died March 9, 2018. Sinner, shown in a 2010 photo, was 89. Newsday's obituary for George Sinner



Maitland Deweever Wilson Sgt. First Class Maitland Deweever Wilson, who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan during his 18 years in the Army, died of an unspecified medical condition March 7, 2018, at the Army's Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany. Wilson, shown in an undated photo, was 38. Newsday's obituary for Maitland Deweever Wilson



Chris Gedney The Arizona Cardinals' Chris Gedney takes in a pass while in the grasp of Seattle Seahawks' Fred Thomas in Seattle on Sept. 13, 1998. Gedney died at 47, Syracuse University announced Friday, March 9, 2018. Newsday's obituary for Chris Gedney



Kalman Aron Kalman Aron, who used his skill as an artist to survive seven concentration camps during the Holocaust and who later became a leading portrait painter in California, died Feb. 24, 2018. Aron, shown in a 2010 photo, was 93.

Woody Durham Woody Durham, the retired "Voice of the Tar Heels" who called North Carolina football and basketball games for four decades, died March 7, 2018. Durham, shown in an April 2011 photo, was 76. .Newsday's obituary for Woody Durham



Trevor Baylis Trevor Baylis, creator of the clockwork or windup radio, died March 5, 2018, after a lengthy illness. Baylis, shown in a 1997 photo, was 80. Newsday's obituary for Trevor Baylis



Russell Solomon Russell Solomon, founder of the Tower Records chain that became a global phenomenon and changed the way people consumed music, died March 4, 2018, of a heart attack. Solomon, shown in a 1997 photo, was 92. Newsday's obituary for Russell Solomon



David Ogden Stiers David Ogden Stiers, a prolific actor best known for playing a surgeon on the "M*A*S*H" television series, died March 3, 2018, of bladder cancer. Stiers, shown as Maj. Charles Emerson Winchester III in a photo circa 1975, was 75. Newsday's obituary for David Ogden Stiers



Michael O'Brien Michael O'Brien, a former naval advisor who later served as a top NASA liaison to foreign space agencies and led the team that secured agreements for the establishment of the International Space Station, died Feb. 19, 2018. He was 72. Newsday's obituary for Michael O'Brien



Jesus Lopez-Cobos Jesus Lopez-Cobos, the longest-tenured music director in the history of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, died March 2, 2018, of cancer. Lopez-Cobos, shown in a May 2011 photo, was 78. Newsday's obituary for Jesus Lopez-Cobos



Harvey Schmidt Harvey Schmidt, the composer of "The Fantasticks," which made its debut when Dwight D. Eisenhower was still president and became the longest running musical in history, died Feb. 28, 2018. Schmidt, shown in a 2002 photo, was 88.

Sean Lavery Former New York City Ballet star Sean Lavery, whose dancing career was cut short when he was diagnosed with a spinal tumor, died Feb. 26, 2018. Lavery, shown in a 1986 photo, was 61.

Lewis Gilbert Director Lewis Gilbert, whose dozens of movies included three James Bond thrillers -- "You Only Live Twice," "The Spy Who Loved Me" and "Moonraker" -- and the Swinging London classic "Alfie," died Feb. 23, 2018. Gilbert, shown in a 1968 photo with actress Candice Bergen, was 97. Newsday's obituary for Lewis Gilbert



Ensa Cosby Bill Cosby's daughter Ensa Cosby died in Massachusetts from kidney disease Feb. 23, 2018. Cosby, above, left, with her sisters Erika and Evin in a 1992 photo, was 44. She was the second of Cosby's five children to have died. Newsday's obituary for Ensa Cosby



Jack Hamilton Jack Hamilton, whose errant inside pitch damaged the eyesight of Boston's Tony Conigliaro in 1967 and caused a premature end to the career of the Red Sox star, died Feb. 22, 2018. Hamilton, shown in a 1968 photo, was 79. Newsday's obituary for Jack Hamilton



Didier Lockwood French composer and jazz violinist Didier Lockwood is shown in Paris in 2017. Newsday's obituary for Didier Lockwood



Patricia Frustaci Patricia Frustaci, who made national headlines in 1985 when she gave birth to seven children, but struggled with the financial and publicity fallout and with the heartache of seeing four babies perish, died from pulmonary fibrosis Feb. 10, 2108. Frustaci, shown in a May 1988 photo with the three surviving septuplets, Stephen, Patricia and Richard, seated from left, and her husband, Samuel, and older son, Joseph, was 63. Newsday's obituary for Patricia Frustaci



Max Desfor Former Associated Press photographer Max Desfor, whose photo of hundreds of Korean War refugees crawling across a damaged bridge in 1950 helped win him a Pulitzer Prize, died Feb. 19, 2018. Desfor, shown in a November 2012 photo, was 104. Newsday's obituary for Max Desfor



Don Carter Don Carter, the owner who was instrumental in bringing the NBA to Dallas with the expansion Mavericks in 1980, died Feb. 14, 2018. Carter, shown in an April 1996, was 84. Newsday's obituary for Don Carter



Jim Bridwell Jim Bridwell, a hard-partying hippie and legendary climber who lived his life vertically on some of the toughest peaks in Yosemite National Park, died Feb. 16, 2018, of liver and kidney failure from hepatitis C Bridwell, center, seen with climbers Ron Kauk, left and Ron Gomez in 2015, was 73. Newsday's obituary for Jim Bridwell



Lerone Bennett Jr. Lerone Bennett Jr., an African-American history author and former editor of Ebony magazine, died Feb. 14, 2018, of vascular dementia. Bennett, shown in a 2009 photo, was 89. Newsday's obituary Lerone Bennett Jr.



Marty Allen Marty Allen, the baby-faced, bug-eyed comedian with wild black hair who was a staple of TV variety shows, game shows and talk shows for decades, died Feb. 12, 2018, of complications from pneumonia. Allen, left, with Steve Rossi in December 1965, was 95. Newsday's obituary for Marty Allen



Vic Damone Vic Damone, whose mellow baritone once earned praise from Frank Sinatra as "the best pipes in the business," died Feb. 11, 2018, from complications of a respiratory illness. Damone, shown in a November 1998 photo, was 89. Newsday's obituary for Vic Damone



Asma Jehangir Asma Jehangir, one of Pakistan's most prominent right activists and lawyers, died Feb. 11, 2018, of a heart attack. Jehangir, shown in a 2017 photo, was 66. Newsday's obituary for Asma Jehangir



Jarrod Bannister Former Olympic javelin thrower Jarrod Bannister died Feb. 8, 2018. Bannister, shown in a September 2011 photo, was 33. Newsday's obituary for Jarrod Bannister



Reg E. Cathey Emmy-winning actor Reg E. Cathey, best known for "House of Cards" and "The Wire," died Feb. 9, 2018. Cathey, shown in a September 2016 photo, was 59. Newsday's obituary for Reg E. Cathey



Jóhann Jóhannsson Jóhann Jóhannsson, an award-winning composer and producer who combined classical sounds and modern electronics on the acclaimed soundtracks to "The Theory of Everything" and "Sicario," died Feb. 9, 2018. Jóhannsson, shown in a Jan 2015 photo, was 48. Newsday's obituary for Johann Johannsson



John Gavin John Gavin, the tall, strikingly handsome actor who appeared in "Spartacus," ''Psycho" and other hit films of the 1960s before forsaking acting to become President Ronald Reagan's ambassador to Mexico, died Feb. 9, 2018. Gavin, shown in a 1967 photo, was 86. Newsday's obituary for John Gavin



Mickey Jones Mickey Jones, a veteran character actor who played Rodney "Hot Rod" Dunham on "Justified" and construction worker Pete on the 1990s sitcom "Home Improvement," died Feb. 7, 2018, of the effects of a long illness. He was 76. Newsday's obituary for Mickey Jones



Richard Bowden Richard K. "Kirk" Bowden, who served as a deputy U.S. marshal during the civil rights era, providing security at the 1963 March on Washington and for James Meredith, the first African-American student at the University of Mississippi, died Jan. 20, 2018, of congestive heart failure. Bowden, shown in an undated photo, was 82. Newsday's obituary for Richard Bowden



John Mahoney John Mahoney, who as the cranky, blue-collar dad on "Frasier" played counterpoint to pompous sons Frasier and Niles, died Feb. 4, 2018. Mahoney, shown in a Feb. 2007, photo, was 77. Newsday's obituary for John Mahoney



Edwin Jackson Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson was one of two men killed early Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis. Jackson, in a November 2016 photo, was 26. Newsday's obituary for Edwin Jackson



Landrum Bolling Landrum Bolling, a Quaker who preached nonviolence in the world's troubled spots, helped free a CNN journalist taken hostage in Beirut and became a backstairs adviser and go-between for President Jimmy Carter on Arab-Israeli issues, died Jan. 17, 2018, of congestive heart failure. Bolling, in an undated photo, was 104. Newsday's obituary for Landrum Bolling



Claribel Alegria Claribel Alegria, one of Central America's most celebrated writers, died Jan. 25, 2018. Alegria, in a May 2017 photo, was 93. Newsday's obituary for Claribel Alegria



Coco Schumann Coco Schumann, a German jazz guitarist who performed alongside Ella Fitzgerald and Marlene Dietrich during a decadeslong musical career, but who gave his most consequential performances as an inmate of the Nazi concentration camps where, he said, music saved his life, died Feb. 4, 2018. Schumann, seen here in a 1997 photo, was 93. Newsday's obituary for Coco Schumann



Dennis Edwards Dennis Edwards, a Grammy-winning former member of the famed Motown group The Temptations, died Feb. 1, 2018, of complications from meningitis. Edwards, seen here in a 2011 photo, was 74. Newsday's obituary for Dennis Edwards



Louis Zorich Tony Award-nominated actor Louis Zorich, who played a grumpy Greek diner owner in "The Muppets Take Manhattan" and the father of Paul Reiser's character on the NBC sitcom "Mad About You," died Jan. 30, 2018. Zorich, seen here in a 2007 photo with his wife Olympia Dukakis, was 93. Newsday's obituary for Louis Zorich



Jon Huntsman, Sr. Utah billionaire and philanthropist Jon Huntsman Sr., who overcame poverty to become one of the state's most successful and powerful people, died Feb. 2, 2018. Huntsman, seen here in an October 2015 photo, was 80. Newsday's obituary for Jon Huntsman, Sr.



Gene Sharp Gene Sharp, a lifelong advocate of nonviolent resistance whose influence has been cited in social upheaval around the world, died Jan. 28, 2018, of natural causes. Sharp, shown in a 2009 photo, was 90. Newsday's obituary for Gene Sharp



Viater Lopes Viater "Vick" Lopes, the son of Cape Verdian immigrants, who enlisted in the military after the attack on Pearl Harbor, flew 64 bomber missions over Italy and France, and served again during the Korean War aboard the USS Wasp, died Jan. 26, 2018. He was 98. Newsday's obituary for Viater ''Vick'' Lopes



Oscar Gamble Oscar Gamble, who had two tours with the Yankees and played in two World Series in his 17-year career, died Jan 31, 2018, from a rare tumor in his jaw. Gamble, shown in a 1974 photo, was 68. Newsday's obituary for Oscar Gamble



Kevin Towers Kevin Towers, a former first-round draft pick who blew out his elbow and never pitched in the major leagues and spent 14 years as the Padres' general manager, died Jan. 30, 2018, from a rare form of thyroid cancer. Towers, shown in a Dec. 2013, photo, was 56. Newsday's obituary for Kevin Towers



Wendell Castle Wendell Castle, an artist known as the father of art furniture, whose masterworks were exhibited in pre-eminent museums of the United States but were also objects to be sat or eaten upon, or to hold a raincoat and hat, died Jan. 20, 2018, from leukemia. Castle, shown in an undated photo, was 85. Newsday's obituary for Wendell Castle



Mark Salling Mark Salling, who played bad-boy Noah "Puck" Puckerman in the hit musical-comedy "Glee," committed suicide Jan. 30, 2018, weeks after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography, officials said. Salling, shown in a November 2012 photo, was 35. Newsday's obituary for Mark Salling



Rabbi Isaiah Zeldin Rabbi Isaiah Zeldin, who founded a synagogue in Los Angeles more than 50 years ago that became one of the largest Reform congregations in the country, died Jan. 26, 2018. Zeldin, seen here on May 1995, was 97. Newsday's obituary for Rabbi Isaiah Zeldin



Robert Parry Robert Parry, a longtime investigative journalist who was a Pulitzer Prize finalist in 1985 for his Associated Press exclusives about the CIA's production of an assassination manual for Nicaraguan rebels, died Jan. 27, 2018, after a series of strokes brought on by undiagnosed pancreatic cancer. Parry, seen here in an undated photo, was 68. Newsday's obituary for Robert Parry



Ingvar Kamprad Ingvar Kamprad, the IKEA founder who turned a small-scale mail order business into a global furniture empire, died Jan. 27, 2018, following a short illness. Kamprad, seen here in August 2002, was 91. Newsday's obituary for Ingvar Kamprad



Dennis Peron Dennis Peron, an activist who was among the first people to argue for the benefits of marijuana for AIDS patients and helped legalize medical pot in California, died Jan. 27, 2018, from lung cancer. Peron, seen here in January 1998, was 72. Newsday's obituary for Dennis Peron



Mort Walker Comic strip artist Mort Walker, a World War II veteran who satirized the Army and tickled millions of newspaper readers with the antics of the lazy private "Beetle Bailey," died Jan. 27, 2018. He was 94. Newsday's obituary for Mort Walker



William J. McDonough William J. McDonough, whose decadelong tenure as Federal Reserve Bank of New York president included dealing with the market scare of Long-Term Capital Management and the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, died Jan. 22, 2018. McDonough, seen here in October 2008, was 83.

Walter Skold Walter Skold, the founder of the Dead Poets Society of America, died of a heart attack on Jan. 20, 2018, a little more than a month after commissioning his own tombstone. Skold, left, is seen with gravestone carver Michael Updike discussing the design of Skold's future tombstone in December 2017. Newsday's obituary for Walter Skold



Elizabeth Hawley Elizabeth Hawley, an American journalist who kept records of mountaineers on Nepal's highest peaks, died Jan. 26, 2018. Hawley, seen here in 2014 photo, was 94. Newsday's obituary for Elizabeth Hawley



Olivia Cole Olivia Cole, who won an Emmy Award for her portrayal of Matilda, wife to Chicken George in the landmark miniseries "Roots," died Jan. 16, 2018, of a heart attack. Cole, seen here in September 1977 with actor Louis Gossett Jr., was 75. Newsday's obituary for Olivia Cole



Simon Shelton Barnes British actor Simon Shelton Barnes, who played Tinky Winky in the children's television series "Teletubbies," died Jan. 17, 2018. He was 52. Newsday's obituary for Simon Shelton Barnes



Wyatt Tee Walker The Rev. Wyatt Tee Walker, a leader in the civil rights movement who helped the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. assemble his famous "Letter From Birmingham Jail," died Jan. 23, 2018. Walker, shown above, right, in a Sept. 1963 photo with King, left, and Joseph E. Lowery, was either 88 or 89 -- family records showed different years of birth. Newsday's obituary for Wyatt Tee Walker



Hugh Masekela Hugh Masekela, the legendary South African jazz musician and anti-apartheid activist, died Jan. 23, 2018, after a decadelong fight with prostate cancer. Masekela, shown in a 2006 photo, was 78. Newsday's obituary for Hugh Masekela



John Coleman John Coleman, who co-founded The Weather Channel and was the original meteorologist on ABC's "Good Morning America" during a six-decade broadcasting career but who later drew people's anger for his open skepticism about climate change being man-made, died Jan. 20, 2018. Coleman, shown in a July 1981 photo, was 83. Newsday's obituary for John Coleman



Chameka Scott Former Baylor women's basketball player Chameka Scott, who helped the Lady Bears win the program's first national championship in 2005, died Jan. 21, 2018, of cancer. Scott, shown in a March 2005 photo, was 33. Newsday's obituary for Chameka Scott



Red Fisher Famed hockey writer Red Fisher, who covered the Montreal Canadiens for more than a half-century, died Jan 19, 2018. Fisher, shown at right with former Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jose Theodore in a March 2006 photo, was 91. Newsday's obituary for Red Fisher



Jim Johannson Longtime USA Hockey executive and U.S. Olympic men's hockey general manager Jim Johannson died unexpectedly Jan 21, 2018. Johannson, shown in an August 2017 photo, was 53. Newsday's obituary for Jim Johannson



Paul Bocuse Paul Bocuse, the master chef who defined French cuisine for more than a half-century and put it on tables around the world, died Jan 20, 2018. Bocuse, shown in a March 2011 photo, was 91. Newsday's obituary for Paul Bocuse



Stansfield Turner Stansfield A. Turner, who served as CIA director under President Jimmy Carter and oversaw reforms at the agency after the Senate uncovered CIA surveillance aimed at American citizens, died Jan. 18, 2018. Stansfield, shown in a February 1979 photo, was 94. Newsday's obituary for Stansfield Turner



Peter Mayle Peter Mayle, the British author whose midlife relocation to France inspired his best-selling "A Year in Provence" and other works set in his adopted country, died Jan. 18, 2018, after a brief illness. Mayle, shown in a 1997 photo, was 78. Newsday's obituary for Peter Mayle



Doug Harvey Hall of Fame umpire Doug Harvey died Jan. 13, 2018, of natural causes. Harvey, shown in an Oct. 11, 1980, photo, was 87. Newsday's obituary for Doug Harvey



William Bain Jr. William Bain Jr., the founder of a global consulting and private equity businesses bearing his name who helped drive the career of former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, died Jan. 16, 2018. Bain, shown at right with Romney in a 1990 photo, was 80. Newsday's obituary for William Bain Jr.



Hugh Wilson Hugh Wilson, an award-winning director and writer with a knack for broad and witty comedy whose credits ranged from the raucous film "Police Academy" to the popular sitcom "WKRP in Cincinnati," died Jan. 14, 2018, of lung cancer and emphysema. Wilson, shown in a 1987 photo, was 74. Newsday's obituary for Hugh Wilson



Tyler Hilinski Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The 21-year-old was discovered in his apartment after he didn't show up for practice Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018. Hilinski is seen here on Sept. 9, 2017. Newsday's obituary for Tyler Hilinski



Edwin Hawkins Edwin Hawkins, the gospel star best known for the crossover hit "Oh Happy Day" and as a major force in contemporary inspirational music, died Jan. 15, 2018, from pancreatic cancer. Hawkins, shown in a June 10, 2014, photo, was 74. Newsday's obituary for Edwin Hawkins



Dolores O'Riordan Dolores O'Riordan, the feisty lead singer of Irish rock band The Cranberries known for her distinctive wail in '90s hits like "Linger" and "Zombie," died unexpectedly on Jan. 15, 2018. O'Riordan, shown in a July 7, 2016 photo, was 46. Newsday's obituary for Dolores O'Riordan



Shawn Brimley Shawn Brimley, a senior Pentagon and White House official who pressed the U.S. military to embrace a future of increasingly rapid technological change, died Jan. 9, 2018, of complications from colon cancer. Brimley, seen on Dec. 6, 2016, was 40. Newsday's obituary for Shawn Brimley



Julio Rocha Julio Rocha, the former Nicaraguan Football Federation president convicted in the United States in a corruption scandal at FIFA, died Jan. 13, 2018. Rocha, shown, left, with FIFA president Joseph S. Blatter at the end of a ceremonial ribbon cutting for the National Soccer Stadium in Managua, Nicaragua, on April 14, 2011, was 67. Newsday's obituary for Julio Rocha



Dave Toschi Dave Toschi, the San Francisco police detective who led the unsuccessful investigation into the Zodiac serial killing a half-century ago, died Jan. 6, 2018, after a lengthy illness. Toschi, shown in a 1976 photo, was 86. Newsday's obituary for Dave Toschi



John Tunney John V. Tunney, whose successful campaign for a California seat in the U.S. Senate became the basis for the 1972 Robert Redford film "The Candidate," died Jan. 12, 2018, of prostate cancer. Tunney, shown, left with Sen. Edward Kennedy in an Aug. 11, 1980 photo, was 83. Newsday's obituary for John Tunney



Keith Jackson Keith Jackson, whose signature phrases like "Whoa, Nelly!" made him the down-home voice of college football during more than five decades as a sportscaster, died Jan. 12, 2018. Jackson, seen on Jan. 25, 2014, was 89. Newsday's obituary for Keith Jackson



Edgar Ray Killen Edgar Ray Killen, a 1960s Ku Klux Klan leader who was convicted decades later in the "Mississippi Burning" slayings of three civil rights workers, died Jan. 11, 2018, in prison. Killen, seen on Jan. 7, 2005 photo, was 92. Newsday's obituary for Edgar Ray Killen



Doreen Tracey Doreen Tracey, a former child star who played one of the original cute-as-a-button Mouseketeers on "The Mickey Mouse Club" in the 1950s, died Jan. 10, 2018, from pneumonia. Tracey, shown in an undated photo, was 74. Newsday's obituary for Doreen Tracey



Edward "Fast Eddie" Clarke British hard rock band Motorhead's former guitarist Edward "Fast Eddie" Clarke died Jan. 10, 2018, from pneumonia. Clarke, seen in 1981, was 67. Newsday's obituary for Edward "Fast Eddie" Clarke



Anna Mae Hays Anna Mae Hays, an Army nurse who served in a mud-caked jungle hospital in World War II, guided the Army Nurse Corps through the bloodiest years of the Vietnam War and became the first female general in American military history, died Jan. 7, 2018, of complications from a heart attack. Hays, shown in a 1970 photo, was 97. Newsday's obituary for Anna Mae Hays



Bruce Hood Bruce Hood, the former NHL referee who worked 1,100 games over 21 seasons, died Jan. 5, 2018, of prostate cancer. Hood, shown in a 1998 photo, was 81. Newsday's obituary for Bruce Hood



Horace Ashenfelter Horace Ashenfelter, an FBI agent and record-setting distance runner who outpaced a Soviet champion at the 1952 Olympic Games, delighting American sports fans who saw his gold-medal steeplechase victory as a Cold War triumph, died Jan. 6, 2018. Ashenfelter, shown in a June 3, 1955 photo, was 94. Newsday's obituary for Horace Ashenfelter



Ray Thomas Ray Thomas, a founding member of British rock group The Moody Blues, died Jan. 4, 2018, months before the band is due to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Thomas, left on Feb. 12, 1965, with Denny Laine, Graeme Edge, Clint Warwick and Mike Pinder, was 76. Newsday's obituary for Ray Thomas



France Gall French pop singer France Gall, who shot to fame in the 1960s by winning the Eurovision Song Contest, then produced hits and sold millions of albums over a four-decade career, died Jan. 7, 2018, of cancer. Gall, seen here on March 1, 1965, was 70. Newsday's obituary for France Gall



Peter Sutherland Irish businessman and diplomat Peter Sutherland, who was the first director-general of the World Trade Organization and held top posts in the European Union and the United Nations, died Jan. 7, 2018, after a long illness. Sutherland, seen here on Sept. 7, 2012, was 71. Newsday's obituary for Peter Sutherland



Jerry Van Dyke Jerry Van Dyke, the younger brother of Dick Van Dyke who struggled for decades to achieve his own stardom before clicking as the dimwitted sidekick in television's "Coach," died Jan. 5, 2018. Van Dyke, with his brother Dick in 1992, was 86. Newsday's obituary for Jerry Van Dyke



John Young Legendary astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, died Jan. 5, 2018, following complications from pneumonia. Young was 87. Newsday's obituary for John Young



Tatsuro Toyoda Tatsuro Toyoda, the former Toyota Motor Corp. president who led the company's climb to become one of the world's top automakers, died Dec. 30, 2017, of pneumonia. He was 88. Newsday's obituary for Tatsuro Toyoda



Brendan Byrne Former two-term Gov. Brendan Byrne, who mobsters said was too ethical to be bribed and who authorized the law permitting gambling in Atlantic City, died Jan. 4, 2018. Byrne, with President Jimmy Carter in 1977, was 93. Newsday's obituary for Brendan Byrne



Bruce Halle Bruce T. Halle, who founded Discount Tire in Michigan with an inventory of only six tires in 1960 and grew the company into the largest independent tire dealer in North America, died Jan. 4, 2018. He was 87. Newsday's obituary for Bruce Halle



Thomas M. Monson Thomas S. Monson, the 16th president of the Mormon church, died Jan. 2, 2018 after overseeing the religion for nearly a decade. Monson, shown in an April 1, 2017 photo, was 90. Newsday's obituary for Thomas M. Monson



Rick Hall Alabama record producer Rick Hall, who recorded some of the biggest musical acts of the 1960s and '70s and helped develop the fabled "Muscle Shoals sound," died Jan. 3, 2018, following a fight with cancer. Hall, shown in a Jan. 25, 2014 photo, was 85. Newsday's obituary for Rick Hall



Peggy Cummins Peggy Cummins, a Welsh-born stage and film actress who worked just a few years in Hollywood but left behind an indelible performance as the lethal, beret-wearing robber in the noir classic "Gun Crazy," died of a stroke Dec. 29, 2017. Cummins, shown in a 1945 photo, was 92. Newsday's obituary for Peggy Cummins



Ben Barres Ben Barres, a neurobiologist who made groundbreaking discoveries regarding the structure and function of the brain that may have implications for understanding Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders, and who, as a transgender man, became an outspoken opponent of gender bias in science, died Dec. 27, 2017. He was 63. Newsday's obituary for Ben Barres



Maria del Carmen Franco y Polo Maria del Carmen Franco y Polo, the only child of Spanish dictator Francisco Franco, died Dec. 29, 2017. Franco, seen here on Nov. 21, 2014, was 91.

Recy Taylor Recy Taylor, a black Alabama woman whose rape by six white men in 1944 drew national attention, died Dec. 28, 2017. Taylor, seen here in Oct. 2010, was 97. Newsday's obituary for Recy Taylor



John C. Portman John C. Portman, an architect and developer known for his postmodernist designs that helped reshape cities such as Atlanta and New York, died Dec. 29, 2017. Portman, seen here on June 26, 1967, was 93. Newsday's obituary for John C. Portman



Erica Garner Erica Garner, the daughter of key Black Lives Matter figure Eric Garner, died Dec. 30, 2017, after a weeklong hospital stay following a heart attack. Garner, seen here in July 2015, was 27. Newsday's obituary for Erica Garner



Ramon Regalado Ramon Regalado, a San Francisco Bay Area man who survived the infamous 1942 Bataan Death March and symbolized the thousands of unheralded Filipinos who fought alongside American forces during World War II, died Dec. 16, 2017. Regalado, seen here in April 2017, was 100. Newsday's obituary for Ramon Regalado



Sue Grafton Sue Grafton, known for her mystery novels in the Kinsey Millhone Alphabet Series, died Dec. 28, 2017, after a two-year battle with cancer. Grafton, seen here in 2002, was 77. Newsday's obituary for Sue Grafton



Rose Marie Rose Marie, the wisecracking Sally Rogers of "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and a show business lifer who began as a bobbed-hair child star in vaudeville and worked for nearly a century in theater, radio, TV and movies, died Dec. 28, 2017. She was 94. Newsday's obituary for Rose Marie



Thomas P. Griesa, Judge Thomas P. Griesa, a New York federal judge who drew the ire of Argentine government officials in a long-running case over Argentina's debts, died Dec. 24, 2017. Griesa, seen here in 1989, was 87. Newsday's obituary for Thomas P. Griesa,



Jack Van Berg Jack Van Berg, a Hall of Fame trainer who oversaw Alysheba to victories in the 1987 Kentucky Derby and Preakness, died Dec. 27, 2017. Van Berg, seen here on June 6, 1987, as he accompanies Alysheba and jockey Chris McCarron after their loss at Belmont Park, was 81. Newsday's obituary for Jack Van Berg



Jerry Yellin Jerry Yellin, a pilot who flew World War II's last combat mission, died Dec. 21, 2017. Yellin, seen here in 2015, was 93. Newsday's obituary for Jerry Yellin



Bob Givens Animator Bob Givens, the animator who helped design Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd, died Dec. 14, 2017. Givens, seen here on March 24, 2008, was 99. Newsday's obituary for Bob Givens



Jordan Feldstein Jordan Feldstein, the longtime manager of Maroon 5 and brother of actor Jonah Hill, died Dec. 22, 2017. He was 40. Newsday's obituary for Jordan Feldstein



Heather Menzies-Urich Actress Heather Menzies-Urich, who played one of the singing von Trapp children in the hit 1965 film, "The Sound of Music," died Dec. 24, 2017, of brain cancer. She was 68. Pictured, from left, are Charmian Carr as Liesl, Nicholas Hammond as Friedrich, Julie Andrews as Maria, Heather Menzies (back row) as Louisa, Duane Chase as Kurt, and Angela Cartwright as Brigitta; front row, from left, Kym Karath as Gretl, and Debbie Turner as Marta, in a scene from the film. Newsday's obituary for xxxxxxxxxxx



Mamie "Peanut" Johnson Mamie "Peanut" Johnson, one of three women who played baseball in the Negro Leagues, died Dec. 18, 2017. Johnson, seen here on April 17, 2014, was 82. Newsday's obituary for Mamie "Peanut" Johnson



March Fong Eu March Fong Eu, who was five times elected as California's secretary of state after coming to voter attention 30 years ago with her populist campaign to ban pay toilets from public buildings, died Dec. 21, 2017. Eu, left, with first lady Betty Ford in 1976, was 95. Newsday's obituary for March Fong Eu



Bruce McCandless NASA astronaut Bruce McCandless, the first person to fly freely and untethered in space, died Dec. 21, 2017. McCandless, sheen here on Feb. 7, 1984, was 80.

Dick Enberg Dick Enberg, the sportscaster who got his big break with UCLA basketball and went on to call Super Bowls, Olympics, Final Fours and Angels and Padres baseball games, died Dec. 21, 2017. Enberg, seen here on Sept. 29, 2016, was 82. Newsday's obituary for Dick Enberg



Robert G. Wilmers Robert G. Wilmers, the longtime chairman and chief executive of M&T Bank Corp., died Dec. 16, 2017. He was 83. Newsday's obituary for Robert G. Wilmers



Clifford Irving Clifford Irving, author of a fake Howard Hughes autobiography that was never released and who did prison time for the phony autobiography, died Dec. 19, 2017. Irving, seen here on July 20, 1972, was 87. Newsday's obituary for Clifford Irving



Cardinal Bernard Law Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced former archbishop of Boston whose failure to stop child molesters in the priesthood triggered the worst crisis in American Catholicism, died Dec. 20, 2017. Cardinal Law, shown in a Nov. 12, 2002, photo, was 86. Newsday's obituary for Cardinal Bernard Law



Jack Boyle Jack Boyle, a self-described "tone-deaf" concert promoter who turned Washington, D.C.'s tiny Cellar Door music club into a venue that hosted the likes of Neil Young and Miles Davis, and who went on to build a lucrative production and promotion empire that booked hundreds of acts across the country, died Dec. 10, 2017. He was 83. Newsday's obituary for Jack Boyle



Johnny Fox Johnny Fox, a sword-swallowing magician who presented his quirky art form to enthusiastic audiences around the world, died Dec. 10, 2017, of cancer. Fox, shown in a Sept. 3, 2016, photo, was 64. Newsday's obituary for Johnny Fox



Kim Jong-hyun Kim Jong-hyun, the K-pop singer and frontman of South Korean group SHINee, died Dec. 18, 2017 after he was found unconscious in a hotel room. While no cause of death was announced, it was speculated that he may have committed suicide. He was 27. Newsday's obituary for Kim Jong-hyun



Keely Smith Keely Smith, a pop and jazz singer known for her solo recordings of jazz standards as well as her musical partnership with Louis Prima, died of apparent heart failure Dec. 16, 2017. Smith, shown in a Feb. 10, 2008, photo, was 89. Newsday's obituary for Keely Smith



Bruce Brown Bruce Brown, whose 1966 surfing documentary, "The Endless Summer," molded the image of the surfer as a seeker of adventure and fulfillment and transformed the sport, died of natural causes Dec. 10, 2017. He was 80. Newsday's obituary for Bruce Brown



Pete Brown Pete Brown, who helped form the Cincinnati Bengals franchise and served in the team's personnel department, died Dec. 12, 2017. Brown, shown in a June 2, 2015 photo, was 74. Newsday's obituary for Pete Brown



Hunter Harrison Hunter Harrison, the president and CEO of railroad giant CSX, died Dec. 16, 2017. Harrison, shown in a May 14, 2015 photo, was 73. Newsday's obituary for Hunter Harrison



King MIchael of Romania Romania's former King Michael, who ruled Romania twice and was forced to abdicate by the Communists in 1947, died Dec. 5, 2017. King Michael, shown in a Nov. 19, 2014 photo, was 96. Newsday's obituary for King MIchael of Romania



Tracy Stallard Tracy Stallard, who served up Roger Maris' 61st home run on the last day of the 1961 season, died Dec. 13, 2017. Stallard, shown in a 1961 photo, was 80. Newsday's obituary for Tracy Stallard



Frank Lary Frank Lary, the star Detroit Tigers pitcher who was called the Yankee Killer because of his success against New York's big-hitting lineup, died Dec. 13, 2017 of pneumonia. Lary, shown in an undated photo, was 87. Newsday's obituary for Frank Lary



Vera Katz Vera Katz, a Jewish refugee who was elected to three terms as Portland's mayor in Oregon and helped transform it from a sleepy backwater into a trendy city known for its public transit, eco-conscious design and live-work architecture style, died Dec. 11, 2017. KJatz, shown in a 2003 photo, was 84. Newsday's obituary for Vera Katz



Pat DiNizio Pat DiNizio, lead singer and songwriter of the New Jersey rock band The Smithereens, died Dec. 12, 2017. DiNizio, shown in a 2007 photo, was 62. Newsday's obituary for Pat DiNizio



Ed Lee San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, who oversaw a technology-driven economic boom in his city that brought with it sky-high housing prices despite his lifelong commitment to economic equality, died suddenly Dec. 12, 2017. Lee, shown in a Dec. 8, 2014, photo, was 65. Newsday's obituary for Ed Lee



Kevin Robinson Kevin "K-Rob" Robinson, a former professional BMX rider who set a world record for the longest power-assisted bicycle back flip, died Dec. 7, 2017, of an apparent stroke. He was 45. Robinson, shown in a July 16, 2008, photo, was 45. Newsday's obituary for Kevin Robinson



Christine Keeler Christine Keeler, the central figure in the sex-and-espionage Profumo scandal that rocked Cold War Britain, died Dec. 4, 2017. Keeler, shown in a 1963 photo, was 75. Newsday's obituary for Christine Keeler



Simeon Booker Simeon Booker, the Washington bureau chief of Jet and Ebony magazines for five decades, died Dec. 10 , 2017. Booker, shown in a 1982 photo, was 99. Newsday's obituary for Simeon Booker



Max Clifford Disgraced celebrity publicist Max Clifford, a confidant to the stars who fell from grace amid Britain's investigation of past sexual abuse, died Dec. 8, 2017, after collapsing in prison. Clifford, shown in a 2014 photo, was 74. Newsday's obituary for Max Clifford



Johnny Hallyday Johnny Hallyday, France's biggest rock star for more than half a century and an icon who packed sports stadiums and all but lit up the Eiffel Tower with his high-energy concerts at the foot of the Paris landmark, died Dec. 6, 2017, after a battle with lung cancer. Hallyday, shown in a 1964 photo, was 74. Newsday's obituary for Johnny Hallyday



JoAnna McKee JoAnna McKee, a pioneering medical marijuana activist in Washington state who went to sometimes difficult lengths to obtain the drug for the patients she served, died Nov. 18, 2107. McKee, shown in a June 27, 2007, photo, was 74.

William H. Gass William Gass, a leading experimental writer of the 1960s and '70s who went on to become an award-winning essayist and translator and an influence on many younger writers, died Dec. 6, 2017. Gass, shown in an April 8, 2000, photo, was 93. Newsday's obituary for William H. Gass



John Anderson Former longtime Illinois Congressman John Anderson, who ran for president as an independent in 1980, died Dec. 3, 2017. Anderson, seen here on July 2, 1980, was 95. Newsday's obituary for John Anderson



Mitch Margo Mitch Margo, a member of The Tokens, the group behind the hit song "The Lion Sleeps Tonight" in the early 1960s, died Nov. 24, 2017, of natural causes. Margo, second from left, shown in an undated portrait along with other member of The Tokens, was 70. Newsday's obituary for Mitch Margo



Robert Oswald Robert Edward Lee Oswald, whose brother Lee Harvey Oswald killed President John F. Kennedy in Dallas, died Nov. 27, 2017. Oswald, shown with his mother Marguerite Oswald at Lee Harvey Oswald's 1963 funeral, was 83.

Perry Wallace Perry Wallace, who broke down a racial barrier in the Deep South by becoming the first black varsity basketball player in the Southeastern Conference, died Dec. 1, 2017 after a battle with cancer. Wallace, shown in a 2004 photo, was 69. Newsday's obituary for Perry Wallace



Vincent Scully Yale University scholar Vincent Scully, a revered architecture historian and professor who inspired generations of students ranging from David McCullough to Maya Lin, died Nov. 30, 2017, of Parkinson's disease. Scully, shown in a May 11, 1996 photo, was 97. Newsday's obituary for Vincent Scully

