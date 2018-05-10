Redmond O'Neal, the long-troubled son of actors Ryan O'Neal and the late Farrah Fawcett, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly robbing a convenience store.

TheBlast.com, citing police arrest records, said the 33-year-old O'Neal was apprehended after a clerk at a Santa Monica, California, 7-Eleven store called police at 2:30 a.m. to report being robbed of $60 by a knife-wielding assailant. Shortly afterward, LAPD officers arrested O'Neal, who fit the robber's description and was in possession of a knife like the one used.

The arresting document said bail, which would have been set at $50,000, was denied since O'Neal was determined to be in violation of probation for an earlier conviction.

O'Neal's legal troubles date to at least 2008, when he was arrested for heroin possession. He was arrested again on drug charges in August 2011, pleading no contest to felony gun and heroin possession, and sentenced to a year of inpatient treatment and five years' probation. Though he violated probation the following month after being found using narcotics in rehab, a judge allowed him to remain at the facility, where he completed his sentence in October 2012.

His probation in that case was revoked in May 2015, and two months later he was sentenced to three years in prison. With previous time served and other factors, he was released on Sept. 1, 2016.

Oscar-winner Tatum O'Neal, 54, one of Ryan O'Neal's four children, told People magazine in 2015 that she loved her half-brother, "but I have never seen a more scary side of addiction."

She added, "He's got addiction problems so bad that it breaks my heart. Nobody knows what to do with Redmond. From what I've seen, there is no way he's going to survive."

Neither she nor Ryan O'Neal, 77, have commented on social media about the latest arrest.