Remy Ma, husband Pappoose expecting 1st child

Rapper Remy Ma attends the 2018 BET Awards

Rapper Remy Ma attends the 2018 BET Awards on June 24, 2018, in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Leon Bennett

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Rappers Remy Ma and her husband Papoose are expecting their first child after 10 years of marriage.

"Man I almost told y’all so many times! But my wife would’ve killed me. She wanted to wait until after the first trimester!" Papoose, born Shemele Mackie in Brooklyn, posted on Instagram Tuesday with a string of baby-bottle emojis. "Words can’t describe my happiness. I'm just working/building on myself . . . So I can be the best father possible! God is good #blacklove."

The couple renewed their wedding vows on Friday. People magazine said that 38-year-old Ma, born Reminisce Smith, was 16 weeks along and due in December.

