Ric Ocasek, lead singer of The Cars, found dead in Manhattan apartment, NYPD says

Ric Ocasek of The Cars performs during the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland on April 14, 2018. Photo Credit: AP / David Richard

By Nicole Fuller
Rock n’roll legend Ric Ocasek, the lead singer of the group The Cars, was found dead in his Manhattan apartment Sunday, authorities said.

Ocasek, 75, who had been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year, was discovered deceased at about 4 p.m., an NYPD spokesman said. The NYPD received a 911 call reporting his death, a spokesman said. No foul play is suspected.

The Cars, dubbed a new age rock band, had 13 top-40 singles including “Just What I Needed,” “Good Times Roll,” and “You’re All I’ve Got Tonight,” according to Variety. Ocasek released seven solo albums after the band split up in 1988.

Ocasek, a Baltimore native, also went on to produce albums for several bands including Weezer and Bad Religion, according to Variety.

