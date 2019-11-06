TODAY'S PAPER
Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva expecting second child

Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere attend the "It

Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere attend the "It Takes A Lunatic" world premiere during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festiva in New York City. Credit: Getty Images for Tribeca Film Fe/Monica Schipper

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Actor and activist Richard Gere and his third wife, Spanish businesswoman and philanthropist Alejandra Silva Gere, are expecting their second child.

A representative for the couple confirmed to "Today" on Wednesday  a report in the Spanish-language magazine Hola! that said Richard Gere, 70, and Alejandra Gere, who is in her mid-30s, are expecting. The rep did not comment on the magazine's claim the baby is due this spring. Richard Gere has no social-media accounts and Alejandra Gere has not commented publicly.

The couple, who married in April 2018, have a son, Alexander, born in February.  Alejandra Gere had announced the pregnancy in a since-deleted Instagram post of the couple with the Dalai Lama. "A very special moment just a few minutes ago... Getting blessings for our precious to come.. we couldn't say it before telling [His Holiness]  Dalai Lama," the spiritual leader of Tibet. Richard Gere, a practicing Buddhist, for decades has been an advocate for Tibetan freedom.

Richard Gere additionally has a son, Homer, 19, with his second wife, actress and former Bond girl Carey Lowell, a Huntington native to whom he was married from 2002 to 2016. The actor previously was married to model Cindy Crawford. Alejandra Gere shares a son, Albert, 6, with first husband Govind Friedland, son of billionaire Robert Martin Friedland.

