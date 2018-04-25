Actor and activist Richard Gere and Spanish businesswoman and philanthropist Alejandra Silva married early this month, according to a published report.

The Madrid-based magazine ¡Hola! said the "Pretty Woman" and "An Officer and a Gentleman" star, 68, and Silva, 35, were wed in a civil ceremony after four years of dating. Silva, head of Spain's anti-homelessness Rais Foundation and the daughter of wealthy businessman and public servant Ignacio Silva, told ¡Hola! in 2016 that Gere had been "a friend of my family for more than 15 years."

After the couple brought their romance public in the summer of 2015, Silva told the magazine, "I was a little lost, without light, and knowing him gave meaning to my life. It was feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my true path."

This is Gere's third marriage. He was wed to model Cindy Crawford from 1991 to 1995, and to former Bond girl Carey Lowell ("Law & Order"), a Huntington native, from 2002 to 2016. He and Lowell share a son, Homer, 18.

Silva previously was married to engineer Govind Friedland, with whom she shares a son, Albert, born in December 2012.

Gere's representatve said he had no comment.



Neither Gere, who has no social-media accounts, nor Silva has commented publicly.