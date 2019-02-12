TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentCelebrities

Richard Gere, 69, and wife, Alejandra, welcome baby boy

Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere attend the

 Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere attend the "Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer" premiere in Madrid in 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Carlos Alvarez

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Actor and activist Richard Gere and his third wife, Spanish businesswoman and philanthropist Alejandra Silva Gere, have welcomed their first child.

People magazine said Tuesday that the actor's representative had confirmed the couple had a baby boy late last week. Richard Gere, 69, and Alejandra Gere, who is in her mid-30s, married in April. He has a son, Homer, 19, with his second wife, actress and former Bond girl Carey Lowell, a Huntington native to whom he was married from 2002 to 2016.

The actor previously was married to model Cindy Crawford. Silva Gere shares a son, Albert, 6, with her first husband, Govind Friedland. Neither Richard Gere, who has no social-media accounts, nor Alejandra Gere has commented publicly.

