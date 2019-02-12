Actor and activist Richard Gere and his third wife, Spanish businesswoman and philanthropist Alejandra Silva Gere, have welcomed their first child.

People magazine said Tuesday that the actor's representative had confirmed the couple had a baby boy late last week. Richard Gere, 69, and Alejandra Gere, who is in her mid-30s, married in April. He has a son, Homer, 19, with his second wife, actress and former Bond girl Carey Lowell, a Huntington native to whom he was married from 2002 to 2016.

The actor previously was married to model Cindy Crawford. Silva Gere shares a son, Albert, 6, with her first husband, Govind Friedland. Neither Richard Gere, who has no social-media accounts, nor Alejandra Gere has commented publicly.