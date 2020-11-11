Married "The Good Doctor" stars Richard Schiff and Sheila Kelly are suffering from the coronavirus, reports Newsday contributor Frank Lovece.

Schiff, 65, tweeted Tuesday that, "On Election Day I tested positive for Covid-19. This has been the most bizarre week of our lives. @thesheilakelley is also positive. This is tough. We are determined to find a way to health again. We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing."

Kelley, who is in her late 50s, wrote the same day on Instagram, "We're quarantined in our home in Vancouver [where the series is shot] recovering. This virus is a slippery sucker. One minute you feel almost fine and the next you can't catch your breath. Symptoms change radically daily even hourly. … For those of you who do not have this virus stay healthy keep practicing physical distancing. If you have Covid we're in this together."

The couple, who married in 1996, are the parents of adult children Gus and Ruby.